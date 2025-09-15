Dedicated staff and volunteers ensure smooth operation of 2025 CIFTIS

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services was held from Sept. 10 to 14 at the Shougang Park in Beijing. At the fair, service personnel such as venue staff and volunteers could be seen throughout the venue providing various services and support to participants and visitors, ensuring the operation of the event.

