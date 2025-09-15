Active Vacuum Packaging Technology Market Size and Share

Ottawa, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global active vacuum packaging technology market was already showing strong momentum in 2025 and is forecast to witness significant expansion by 2034, as highlighted in a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in active vacuum packaging due to powerful economic development, fast industrialization, and a rising middle class, which drives the need for packaged foods, processed goods, and even advanced packaging solutions. Key trends in the market include a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials, the integration of smart together with intelligent packaging technologies for monitoring, the increased adoption of vacuum packaging in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, the requirement for specialized machines with multi-function capabilities, and a surge in use due to the expansion of the e-commerce and food delivery sectors.

What is Meant by Active Vacuum Packaging Technology?

The active vacuum packaging technology market is significant as it extends shelf life, reduces food waste, maintains quality, improves product safety, and provides cost savings for consumers and even producers. The primary advantage is the significant extension of shelf life for numerous products, mainly food, by creating an environment that inhibits the expansion of spoilage-causing microorganisms. Consumers take advantage of lower grocery expenses because of the extended product freshness and even bulk buying opportunities, while producers see benefits in decreased product spoilage and increased operational efficiency.

Senoptica, a firm specializing in developing advanced sensors for the food industry, was recently FDA-approved for its entry into the North American market. They target food sold in modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), an active packaging instance that covers a range of fresh packaged foods, including sliced cooked meat, cheese, bagged salad, fruits, bread, and dairy products such as milk.



What are the Latest Trends in the Active Vacuum Packaging Technology Market?

A strong focus on sustainability with the development of biodegradable and recyclable materials



Companies are developing and even implementing these eco-friendly materials to decrease waste, reduce their carbon footprint, and even meet corporate sustainability goals, improving the overall efficiency and appeal of vacuum packaging.

The rise of smart and intelligent packaging featuring QR codes and freshness indicators for better tracking and consumer experience



They provide improved consumer experience, increased product safety, and better supply chain transparency by offering consumers easy access to product information and even real-time status updates, thus strengthening user trust and engagement.

The adoption of high-performance, multi-layer barrier films to further extend shelf life



By blocking oxygen and moisture, handling product quality and freshness, and even protecting against external contaminants. Technological advancements in material science, like nanocomposite films and also multi-layer extrusion, improve these films' barrier properties, while raised consumer need for long-lasting, convenient goods, mainly in the food and pharmaceutical industries, drives market expansion.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Active Vacuum Packaging Technology Market?

The need for longer product shelf life, mainly in the food industry, potentiates the expansion of active vacuum packaging technology by combating spoilage caused by oxygen and also microbial growth, decreasing food waste, improving food safety, and extending product freshness. By inhibiting the expansion of spoilage organisms, vacuum packaging enhances the safety of perishable products. The technology assists in maintaining the flavor, color, and even texture of food, preserving its overall quality for extended periods. The rising consumer awareness of climate change and the environmental impact of food waste align with the sustainable advantages of packaging technologies such as vacuum sealing.

Limitations & Challenges in Active Vacuum Packaging Technology Market

Key challenges in the active vacuum packaging market include high initial investment expenses for machinery, the demand for skilled personnel to operate and also maintain equipment, environmental concerns regarding plastic waste, limitations in developing biodegradable and even high-performance packaging materials, and issues with user acceptance because of potential changes in food color and texture. Technology must adhere to diverse and even rigorous legal and safety regulations in numerous countries, adding complexity to commercialization.

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Active Vacuum Packaging Technology Market?

A rising population, urbanization, and even increased disposable incomes in the Asia Pacific are fueling a higher need for packaged and processed foods, which vacuum packaging helps preserve. Investments in innovative, high-barrier film technologies and even advancements in active and intelligent packaging solutions are improving product quality and market offerings in the region.

China Market Trends

It includes increased need for food safety, a shift towards sustainable and even eco-friendly solutions, the growth of e-commerce, and the integration of automation and smart packaging technologies.

India Market Trends

It is driven by increased demand for extended shelf life for food and pharma, a rising focus on food safety, and even the push for sustainable, recyclable packaging. Key trends include the advancement of smart packaging with features such as freshness indicators and QR codes, the integration of active films with natural antimicrobial agents, and even a surge in e-commerce integration to meet online retail needs.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of North America in the Active Vacuum Packaging Technology Market?

North America is at the forefront of developing advanced vacuum packaging technologies, like oxygen scavengers, to keep products fresh and even protected longer. A strong impact on reducing food waste, coupled with rising consumer need for fresh foods, is a major factor, mainly in the food processing sector. Stringent food safety regulations as well as government policies targeted at controlling infectious diseases are driving the requirement for advanced packaging, mainly in pharmaceuticals.

U.S. Market Trends

It is driven by rising demand for longer shelf-life and even safer food products, mainly in the food and healthcare sectors. Key trends include an increase in sustainable and recyclable packaging alternatives, advancements in high-barrier materials, and the incorporation of active technologies to reduce food waste.

Canada Market Trends

It is boosted by the nation's push for sustainability, contributing to the increased need for recyclable and biodegradable options to decrease waste and food spoilage. Growth is also boosted by e-commerce and online food delivery, which need packaging that maintains freshness during transport.

How Big is the Success of the European Active Vacuum Packaging Technology Market?

A primary driver is the ability of vacuum packaging to remarkably extend the shelf life of perishable products, a vital benefit for the food industry. The increasing usage of high-performance plastic resins such as BOPET and EVOH offers superior barrier properties, which are crucial for maintaining product aroma, freshness, and texture. The growth of e-commerce for perishable goods is a key factor, creating a need for efficient logistics and also timely delivery solutions for vacuum-packed products.

Germany Market Trends

Due to increased need for longer shelf-life products, improved food safety, and sustainability initiatives. Key trends include the adoption of active and even intelligent packaging, innovations such as steam flushing vacuum technology for hot food, and even a strong focus on biodegradable and recyclable materials to meet stringent environmental regulations.

France Market Trends

France's active vacuum packaging market trends are shaped by strong user focus on food quality, freshness, and even waste reduction, driving the need for sustainable and recyclable solutions.

Segment Outlook

Packaging Material Type Insights

The plastic films (LDPE, HDPE, PET, PP, etc.) segment dominates the active vacuum packaging technology market in 2024, due to their excellent flexibility, high barrier properties, low expenses, and versatility for numerous applications, especially in food packaging. These characteristics permit plastic films to effectively protect products from moisture, air, and contaminants, extending shelf life while conforming to varieties product shapes. Certain plastic films, such as those made from PE and PP, provide good resistance to punctures and tears, protecting the packaged product during handling and transport.

The biodegradable polymers segment is the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period, due to increased consumer and even regulatory need for sustainable solutions. There is a drive for innovation as well as adoption in food packaging and other industries. Advances in biotechnology, like fermentation and metabolic engineering, have allowed the development and optimization of functional biodegradable polymers for packaging applications.

Active Component Insights

The oxygen scavengers segment dominates the active vacuum packaging technology market in 2024. It is a primary method for extending the shelf life of packaged goods by absorbing residual oxygen, a common problem with pharmaceutical, food, and electronic products. Oxygen scavengers actively remove oxygen from the packaging environment, preventing oxidation and even maintaining the freshness, color, flavor, and nutritional value of products. Iron-based oxygen scavengers are a famous and practical alternative due to iron's abundance, low expense, and safety profile, making them suitable for food contact applications.

The antimicrobial agents segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period because of increased consumer need for safe, fresh, and long-lasting food and even healthcare products, driven by growing urbanization and disposable incomes. Regulations for food and healthcare safety, along with the industry's need to decrease food spoilage and extend product shelf-life, also led to the segment's rapid expansion.

Technology Type Insights

The thermoforming machines segment dominates the active vacuum packaging technology market in 2024. Thermoforming is a highly versatile process that can create a broad range of packaging types, including cups, trays, and blisters, which are then utilized in active vacuum packaging systems. The food and beverage field is a major driver of the thermoforming vacuum packaging market, with thermoforming machines playing a vital role in offering solutions for fresh meat, processed foods, and ready-to-eat meals.

The skin packaging machines segment is the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period, due to increased consumer need for premium, safe, and even convenient products, combined with rising knowledge of food safety, shelf life, and sustainability. Vacuum sealing removes air and pollutants, inhibiting oxidation and even microbial growth, which remarkably extends the shelf life of perishable goods like meat, poultry, and fish. Stringent regulatory standards and heightened consumer knowledge regarding product safety and traceability are driving the acceptance of advanced packaging solutions such as vacuum skin packaging.

Application Insights

The food & beverages segment dominates the active vacuum packaging technology market in 2024. It provides solutions for critical industry needs, like extending shelf life by removing oxygen, maintaining product quality and even freshness, and decreasing food spoilage and waste. Vacuum packaging removes oxygen, the main origin of product degradation, extending the shelf life of perishable foods such as meat, seafood, and cheese. The growth of e-commerce and online food delivery services needs robust, secure packaging to handle product integrity during transit, a need met by vacuum sealing.

The pharmaceuticals segment is the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period, due to the rising need for biologics and also advanced drug delivery systems, stringent regulatory requirements for product safety and also integrity, the demand for tamper-evident and also counterfeit-resistant packaging, and also global health trends such as chronic diseases and personalized medicine.

Packaging Format Insights

The pouches segment dominates the active vacuum packaging technology market in 2024. Due to their versatility, excellent sealing properties, convenience, and high filling rates, which enhance heat transfer and decrease costs. Pouches are favored across the food industry for processed items, packaging fresh foods, and ready-to-eat meals, while also offering durability for transit and meeting consumer needs for on-the-go consumption.

The trays segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. Due to increased consumer need for convenience foods, the demand for extended shelf life and food safety, and the growth of e-commerce, which needs durable packaging for food delivery, there is a demand for durable packaging. Vacuum packaging, including in trays, creates a low-oxygen environment that remarkably extends shelf life by inhibiting the expansion of spoilage-causing bacteria.

End User Insights

The food processing companies segment dominates the active vacuum packaging technology market in 2024. It extends food shelf life, prevents spoilage, preserves freshness, and improves food safety by inhibiting microbial growth and oxidation. This packaging technology is ideal for preserving perishable products, like cheeses, meats, and ready-to-eat meals, aligning with increasing consumer need for high-quality, long-lasting food products and leading to the efficiency of the global food supply chain.

The e-commerce packaging segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period, due to the exponential growth of online shopping, which requires specialized packaging to maintain product freshness as well as quality during transit. Increased consumer need for extended shelf life and improved product safety, coupled with the need for customized and even sustainable packaging to improve the online unboxing experience, are also key drivers.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Market

In November 2024, Mondi, a worldwide leader in sustainable packaging and paper, will open a ground-breaking center in Germany for co-creating flexible packaging solutions that will shape the future.



Active Vacuum Packaging Technology Market Top Players

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor Plc

Mondi Group

Berry Global Inc.

MULTIVAC

Winpak Ltd.

Bemis Company, Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Constantia Flexibles



Segments Covered in the Report

By Packaging Material Type

Plastic Films (LDPE, HDPE, PET, PP, etc.)

Paper & Paperboard

Biodegradable Polymers

Foils (Aluminum, Metallized Films)

By Active Component

Oxygen Scavengers

Moisture Absorbers

Antimicrobial Agents

Ethylene Absorbers

Flavor/Odor Absorbers



By Technology Type

External Vacuum Sealers

Chamber Vacuum Machines

Thermoforming Machines

Skin Packaging Machines

By Application

Food & Beverages Meat & Seafood Dairy Products Ready-to-Eat Meals Fruits & Vegetables

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Goods

Electronics

Consumer Goods



By Packaging Format

Pouches

Bags

Trays

Containers

By End User

Food Processing Companies

Retail & Supermarkets

Pharmaceutical Companies

Logistics Providers

E-commerce Packaging



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



