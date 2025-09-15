Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue 2025 Concludes in Changzhou, China

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue 2025 was successfully held in Changzhou from Sept. 12 to 13. Focused on a low-carbon economy and green transition, the event gathered representatives from Chinese and German enterprises and institutions to explore avenues for cooperation.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

With global consensus reached on green development, the low-carbon transition has become a key direction for international cooperation and a key driver for deepening ties between Changzhou and Germany. As an active practitioner of green transition, Changzhou boasts a solid industrial foundation, with five industrial clusters each exceeding 100 billion yuan in scale, covering high-end equipment, new energy, and new materials. In 2024, the scale of Changzhou's new energy industry surpassed 850 billion yuan, ranking among the top in China in terms of industrial agglomeration and providing broad cooperation space for Chinese and foreign enterprises.

As an important platform for China-Germany cooperation, the Sino-German (Changzhou) Innovation Industry Park has attracted over 70 enterprises from German-speaking regions, including "hidden champions" such as Jima, Minder and Festo, with total investment exceeding 2.3 billion euros.

In recent years, Changzhou and Germany have deepened multi-field cooperation and strengthened two-way exchange. Currently, 7 pairs of sister cities have been established between Changzhou (at city and district levels) and Germany. Meanwhile, student and faculty exchanges, as well as joint training programs across several schools, have injected fresh vitality into bilateral cooperation.

Now in its 5th edition, the Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue has become a key platform for promoting bilateral cooperation. The China Germany Friendship Association, one of the organizers, emphasized its importance, hoping it would serve as a window for broader and deeper cooperation between the two countries. Enterprise representatives at the event also noted that the Chinese market has huge potential; integrating into the local supply chain will help enhance product competitiveness and better serve the global market. With a solid foundation and complementary advantages, China-Germany cooperation in green and low-carbon fields will surely inject new impetus into the green transition of both regions and the world.

Source: Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue 2025