Critical One Energy Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) (“Critical One” or the “Company”) (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF0), a leading Canadian exploration company focused on critical metals and minerals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Suttie as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 15, 2025.

Mr. Suttie brings more than 25 years of experience to Critical One, ten of which were in public accounting prior to his 19-year tenure with the financial reporting group Marrelli Support Services Inc. (“Marelli”), where he currently serves as President. He specializes in management advisory services, accounting and the financial disclosure needs of Marrelli’s publicly traded client base. Mr. Suttie also serves as CFO to several junior mining companies listed on the TSX, TSX-V and CSE exchanges.

“We are pleased to welcome Rob to the Critical One management team in what will be a seamless transition,” said Duane Parnham, Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO of Critical One. “Rob’s experience will be invaluable as we advance our core Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project in the Thunder Bay Mining Division of Ontario, Canada and support the development of uranium assets in Namibia as part of our strategic investment there.”

Parnham added, “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank and extend our gratitude to the Company’s outgoing CFO, Eric Myung, for his efforts on our behalf and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, powering the future of clean energy and advanced technologies. The addition of the Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project broadens the Company’s exposure to antimony, one of the most in-demand critical minerals. Backed by seasoned management expertise and prime resource assets, Critical One is strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. Its mine exploration portfolio is led by antimony-gold exploration potential in Canada and uranium investment interests in Namibia, Africa. By leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise, the Company upgrades and creates high-value projects, thereby driving growth and delivering value to its shareholders.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

