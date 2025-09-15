SPPI 9-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Spectrum (SPPI) Securities Lawsuit Seeks New Lead Plaintiff – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A New York federal court has re-opened the lead plaintiff process in the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) securities class action. This development offers a new opportunity for investors to represent the class after the previously appointed lead plaintiff was disqualified on August 4, 2025. The new deadline to apply is September 24, 2025.

Class Period: Mar. 17, 2022 – Sept. 22, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 24, 2025

Background on the Securities Lawsuit

The federal class action, Christiansen v. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et al., has been ongoing in the Southern District of New York since late 2022. It alleges that Spectrum repeatedly assured investors that its cancer treatment drug, poziotinib, was successful despite knowing it was not. The lawsuit claims that when news broke about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) concerns over clinical trial results, the company's share price plummeted by more than 37%.

The case has already survived a motion to dismiss, and the plaintiffs had moved for class certification on October 30. However, the proceedings were stayed after Spectrum raised allegations of misconduct by the court-appointed lead plaintiff, leading to his disqualification. The case will remain stayed until a new lead plaintiff is selected.

National shareholders’ rights firm Hagens Berman is actively investigating the claims and encouraging investors who suffered significant losses to consider becoming the new lead plaintiff. As a lead plaintiff, you would play a vital role in overseeing the litigation and protecting the interests of all investors in the class.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Spectrum should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email SPPI@hbsslaw.com.

