Financial Strategist Applies Military Discipline and The 168 Game to Scale Multiple Enterprises and Guide Families in Wealth Building

Retired Navy Chief Bill Korman, a first-generation American, has built a reputation for applying military precision and The 168 Game to entrepreneurship while raising four children. Through his central philosophy of time ownership, Korman urges leaders to step beyond conventional management practices and align each of their 168 weekly hours with core morals, values, and principles—establishing a model where productivity and stability reinforce one another. His framework demonstrates that business growth and family stability can advance together, showing that productivity and peace expand most when aligned.

Today, he oversees a diverse portfolio that spans Built for Life Financial Agency (BFL Agency), Visionary Flow Solutions, Bill Korman's Mindset Revolution, Korman Elite Holdings, Korman Dominion Alliance, and the non-profit Their Voice Global Warriors. He is also the author of The 168 Game: Time Ownership vs. Time Management.

Korman's perspective is rooted in lived experience. Raised in New Jersey as the son of an immigrant, he witnessed early on that effort alone did not always create opportunity. Over two decades in the U.S. Navy, he learned that precision and discipline could mean survival. When he transitioned into entrepreneurship, he carried those principles into leadership, scaling one of PHP Agency's top-performing offices with more than 760 agents. Today, through Built for Life Financial Agency, he applies that same discipline to a broader mission: showing families and entrepreneurs that owning time rather than merely managing it creates a pathway to lasting success.

"At every stage of life, time is either working for you or against you," Korman said. "In the military, every second mattered. Later, I recognized that those seconds must serve more than a schedule, they must serve faith, family, fitness and fun. That perspective is what enables me to lead five businesses, a non-profit, and a family of six while maintaining harmony."

At Built for Life Financial Agency, Korman works with middle-class families to strengthen wealth and security through life insurance, financial literacy, and legacy planning. Through Visionary Flow Solutions, he provides entrepreneurs with Business Intelligence Hubs, CRM automation, and AI-powered tools designed to reduce repetitive tasks and reclaim valuable hours. In The 168 Game, he outlines a framework built on MVPs—Morals, Values, and Principles, helping readers design their lives around what matters most.

The approach is drawing attention. "Owning my time has always been one of the keys to my success. The 168 Game offers strategies that move beyond traditional management and into true time ownership," said Patrick Bet-David, Founder of PHP Agency and Valuetainment.

Research reinforces Korman's philosophy. Gallup's State of the Global Workplace 2023 report found that nearly 60 percent of employees are disengaged or experiencing burnout, with a lack of control over time cited as a leading factor. The National Endowment for Financial Education reported in 2022 that households applying literacy-based financial strategies significantly reduce stress and achieve greater long-term stability. Korman's framework brings these two findings together linking financial clarity with time alignment to create a practical model that produces measurable outcomes.

Unlike traditional productivity systems that emphasize doing more, The 168 Game focuses on doing what matters. Its framework helps individuals identify distractions, clarify values, and reclaim time, reinforcing the principle that owning one's hours is the first step to owning one's future.

Ultimately, Korman demonstrates that success comes from alignment rather than accumulation. Through time ownership, he has structured a schedule that scales with purpose instead of pressure. His five ventures, non-profit, and family life operate in harmony, showing that productivity and peace can advance together.

About Bill Korman

Bill Korman is a decorated Navy Chief veteran, serial entrepreneur, and financial strategist focused on helping families reclaim both time and wealth. He is the Founder of Built for Life Financial Agency, Co-Founder of Visionary Flow Solutions, Founder of Bill Korman's Mindset Revolution, Co-Founder of Korman Elite Holdings, Founder of Korman Dominion Alliance, and the non-profit Their Voice Global Warriors. He is also the author of The 168 Game: Time Ownership vs. Time Management, which introduces a framework for reclaiming all 168 hours each week to strengthen productivity and legacy. Korman lives in Centreville, Maryland, with his wife Kimberly, their four children, and their granddaughter.

