AdCare Rhode Island Appoints New Executive Director as Facility Expansion Nears Completion to Serve More People Struggling with Addiction

NORTH KINGSTOWN, Rhode Island, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Rhode Island has appointed Nicole Paliotti as its new Executive Director. As a trusted healthcare leader who has served the Rhode Island community for decades, Nicole brings extensive expertise in healthcare operations, project management, process improvement, and business development. She also has a personal passion for helping others who struggle with addiction after finding her own path to recovery. Her leadership comes at an important time, as the treatment provider nears completion of a major expansion and remodel following a fire in April of 2021. The rebuild will enable AdCare Rhode Island to serve even more individuals and families in need of care.

“AdCare Rhode Island has been a vital part of this community for many years, and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead our team into the future,” Paliotti said. “This is such an exciting time, as we are very close to completing our new building and upgrades. We are also working toward becoming a certified recovery-friendly workplace, a testament to our commitment to providing the best care for our patients and a recognition that our standards meet the highest level of support for recovery.”

Prior to joining AdCare Rhode Island, Nicole served as the Clinical Outreach Manager for Aware Recovery Care, an in-home substance use disorder treatment program. Prior to that, she worked as a Project Management Consultant for the Rhode Island Department of Health, where she managed grants, programs, and strategic partner relationships. She holds an MBA from Johnson & Wales University and an MHA from Salve Regina University.

“We are thrilled to have a leader like Nicole take the helm at AdCare Rhode Island. She brings a combination of incredible knowledge about addiction treatment combined with an unparalleled level of compassion for and dedication to our patients,” said Tyler Harrell, SVP of Operations at American Addiction Centers, parent company of AdCare Rhode Island. “Exciting changes are happening at AdCare Rhode Island right now, and we couldn’t be happier to have her on board as we see them through. She is the right person to preserve and grow AdCare Rhode Island’s position as a trusted leader in the addiction treatment landscape in New England.”

About AdCare Rhode Island

AdCare Rhode Island is an American Addiction Centers facility located in North Kingstown, RI. AdCare Rhode Island provides a full continuum of care for individuals struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental health disorders. Services include medical detox, residential treatment, and outpatient therapy. For more information about AdCare Rhode Island and its services, please visit https://adcare.com/programs .

Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

ALautieri@ContactAAC.com