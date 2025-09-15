Matecrypt Announces Strategic Expansion into Latin America, Launching Localized Services and Educational Platform to Combat Misinformation

Denver, Colorado , Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matecrypt Crypto Group Limited, a leading regulated cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the official launch of its strategic expansion into Latin America. This multi-faceted initiative introduces localized services, dedicated regional leadership, and a new educational platform designed to empower users and protect them from the growing risks of industry misinformation.



This expansion directly addresses the soaring demand for secure digital asset solutions in the region, where cryptocurrency adoption has surpassed 30% in some areas due to economic dynamics and cross-border remittance needs. By establishing a formal presence, Matecrypt aims to provide a reliable and compliant alternative to unregulated platforms and combat the proliferation of automated, often misleading, online content.



"Today marks a pivotal milestone for Matecrypt as we formally launch our dedicated services for Latin America," said Dr. Alexander Blackwell, CEO of Matecrypt. "We are not just entering a new market; we are building a secure ecosystem with the tools and knowledge necessary for users to thrive. Our goal is to set a new standard for transparency and user protection in a region poised for exponential growth."



Key components of the newly launched Latin American initiative include:

• Launch of Localized Fiat On/Off Ramps: The platform will begin integrating with local payment systems, enabling users to seamlessly deposit and withdraw regional fiat currencies, enhancing accessibility and reducing transaction friction.

• Unveiling the 'Matecrypt Learn' Educational Platform: A new, comprehensive resource hub offering tutorials, market analysis, and security guides in both Spanish and Portuguese. The platform is designed to equip users to identify fraudulent schemes and navigate the crypto market safely.

• Dedicated Regional Leadership: The expansion is spearheaded by Luis Gonzalez, Regional Director for Latin America and former Country Manager for a major global exchange in the region, ensuring deep local market understanding and strategic execution.

• Enhanced Security and Compliance Framework: Matecrypt is extending its robust, U.S.-compliant security infrastructure, including AI-enhanced monitoring and cold storage for over 95% of assets, tailored to meet evolving South American regulatory standards.



"We've observed an increase in automated, keyword-stuffed content targeting major exchanges across various markets," added Sarah Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer at Matecrypt. "The launch of Matecrypt Learn is our direct response, empowering users to verify a platform's legitimacy through official regulatory filings and direct communication channels before engaging with any service."



This strategic expansion is the first phase of Matecrypt's 2025-2026 roadmap, which also includes the future rollout of options trading and merchant payment solutions via Matecrypt Pay in the region.

For more information, visit https://www.matecrypt.com/.



About Matecrypt

Matecrypt is a U.S.-incorporated cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2023, committed to security, compliance, and innovation. The platform serves global users with advanced trading tools and educational support, with particular strength in markets experiencing rapid cryptocurrency adoption. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Matecrypt holds MSB registration and operates in compliance with U.S. and international regulations, serving users across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



