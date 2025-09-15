VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES EARNINGS FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF FISCAL 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Line, Inc., (NASDAQ: VALU) reported results for the first three months ended July 31, 2025.

During the three months ended July 31, 2025, the Company’s net income of $6,460,000, or $0.69 per share, was 9.7% above net income of $5,887,000, or $0.62 per share, for the three months ended July 31, 2024.



During the three months ended July 31, 2025, the Company’s receipts of $5,121,000 from its interest in Eulav Asset Management increased $880,000 or 20.7% above the prior fiscal year.



For the three months ended July 31, 2025, the Company’s total investment gains of $2,019,000 exceeded last year’s $1,709,000 by $310,000 or 18.1%.



Retained earnings at July 31, 2025, were $116,802,000, an increase of 3.0% compared to retained earnings at April 30, 2025.



Shareholders’ equity reached $103,036,000 at July 31, 2025, an increase of 3.4% from the shareholders’ equity of $99,678,000 as of April 30, 2025.

The Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the SEC and is available on the Company’s website at www.valueline.com/About/corporate_filings.aspx. Shareholders may receive a printed copy, free of charge upon request to the Company at the address above, Attn: Corporate Secretary.

Value Line is a leading provider of investment research. The Value Line Investment Survey is one of the most widely used sources of independent equity research.

Value Line publishes proprietary investment research in separate print and digital formats.

Value Line provides these specialized services:

a. Value Line Select – Each month, Value Line analysts recommend the one exceptional stock with superior profit potential and a favorable risk/reward ratio.

b. The Value Line Special Situations Service – Each month, Value Line analysts recommend small and mid-cap stocks that hold the potential to transform your portfolio by delivering returns that are well above the market average.

c. Value Line Select ETFs – Each month, Value Line analysts sift through the myriad investment possibilities to identify the one exchange traded fund that appears best positioned to outperform the market.

d. Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth – Each month Value Line analysts make two stock recommendations that are expected to provide above-average current income along with appealing long-term dividend growth prospects.

e. The Value Line ETFs Service – includes data, information, and analysis on more than 2,800 exchange-traded funds (ETFs), to help subscribers select the best fit for their portfolios.

f. The Value Line M&A Service – Value Line analysts highlight one company each month that is a candidate to be acquired by a larger entity at a material premium to the current stock price.

g. Value Line Information You Should Know wealth newsletter – Value Line focuses on financial planning and investment issues that matter for today’s investor.

h. The Value Line Climate Change Investing Service – Value Line analysts target a critical issue – climate change, which is expected to spur transformation in the global economy for decades to come.

i. Certain Value Line copyrights distributed under agreements including proprietary ranking system information and other information used in 3rd party products

j. The Value Line Options Survey – information and ranks on more than 600,000 options on stocks covering 90% of the market.

k. The Value Line Fund Adviser Plus – covers about 19,000 funds, grouped into more than 30 Investment Objective Categories. Our proprietary Ranking System makes it simple to tell whether or not a particular fund is a worthwhile investment. Our approach helps to ensure that investors avoid funds with unsustainable short-term performance, and you can count on our Safety ™ rank to help manage your risk. Our professionally selected Model Portfolio names the best Exchange-Traded funds in eight key categories.

l. The Value Line Investment Survey–Small & Mid Cap – print and digital financial information and quantitative analysis on approximately 1,800 companies with market capitalizations of less than $10 billion.

m. The Value Line 600 – in-depth, independent print research on 600 large and prominent companies

n. The Value Line Investment Survey–Selection & Opinion – Value Line’s weekly economic and stock market commentary, four Model Portfolios, which are actively managed, updated each week, and always contain 20 equities each.

o. The Value Line Investment Survey–Smart Investor – a digital service providing investment research covering large, mid and small-cap stocks comprising about 90% of the total U.S. stock market

p. The Value Line Investment Survey–Small Cap Investor – digital financial information and quantitative analysis on approximately 1,800 companies with market capitalizations of less than $10 billion

q. The Value Line Investment Survey–Savvy Investor – a digital package covering more than 3,000 large, mid and small-cap stocks

r. The Value Line Investment Survey–Investor 900 – this digital service provides investment research on 600 of the largest cap stocks plus 300 small- and mid-cap stocks

s. The Value Line Investment Survey–Investor 600 – In-depth, independent digital research on 600 large and prominent companies

t. The Value Line Investment Survey–Investor 2400 – This digital service provides investment research for 600 of the largest cap stocks plus approximately 1,800 small and mid-cap stocks

u. The Value Line Investment Analyzer – This digital only service covers large, mid and small cap stocks comprising about 90% of the U.S. stock market

v. Value Line Investment Analyzer Plus – a digital service that provides complete stock analysis for approximately 6,000 equities

w. Value Line Research Center – A complete, online investment research system that includes all the financial information and tools needed to structure a well-researched and diversified portfolio for stocks, ETFs and mutual funds

x. Value Line Equity Research Center – A complete, online investment research system that includes all of Value Line’s equity research products needed to structure a well-researched and diversified portfolio for equities

