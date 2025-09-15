Women’s Health Collective Canada Launches Vital Talks National Seminar Series with the Support of Vichy Laboratoires

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC) is proud to announce the launch of Vital Talks, a new national online seminar series bringing together leading researchers, clinicians, and voices with lived experience to spotlight the science shaping better care for women across the lifespan. The first event, Elevating the Standard of Menopause Care, presented by Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™, with the support of Vichy Laboratoires, will stream on October 29, 2025 from 1 - 3 p.m. ET. The Vital Talks series is made possible with additional support from WHCC partners Organon Canada, Hologic, and Healthing.ca.

Vital Talks brings cutting-edge science directly to women — providing credible information and tools for their lifelong health journey. Too often, women carry a silent burden, indicating they feel misunderstood or unsupported when it comes to their health. A quantitative Kantar study commissioned by Vichy, surveying over 2,000 women worldwide, found that two out of three struggle in silence when facing the impact of hormonal changes on their mental and physical well-being — feeling misunderstood, unsupported, or uninformed. Vital Talks addresses this by equipping women with the information and confidence to navigate every stage of their health journey.

The first session, Vital Talks: Elevating the Standard of Menopause Care, presented by Shoppers Foundation for Women’s HealthTM streams on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 1 – 3 p.m. ET. It will feature: Nneka Ezurike, pharmacist and pharmacy owner, co-founder of Black Pharmacy Professionals of Canada, and board member, Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™; Dr. Iliana Lega, endocrinologist and researcher at Women’s College Hospital, and associate professor of medicine at the University of Toronto; Dr. Rachel Ollivier, nurse practitioner and women’s health researcher; Shirley Weir, speaker, author and menopause expert; and Dr. Nese Yuksel, professor and Vice Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Alberta, and President, Canadian Menopause Society. The discussion will be moderated by health and wellness journalist Sarah Moore.

Hosted in English with French translation available, the session will chart how our understanding of menopause has evolved, and what women should know now — from recognizing symptoms and navigating care to evidence-based treatment options, and what’s ahead in research. It will also share how women are managing menopause today and the practical supports that make a difference.

The silent burden faced by women reflects deeper systemic challenges. Despite making up 51% of the population, women’s health research in Canada accounts for only 7% of federal health research funding. According to the Kantar study commissioned by Vichy, persistent social taboos and stigma further inhibit open conversation, and many struggle to identify reliable, evidence-based information.

WHCC’s collaboration with Vichy Laboratoires responds directly to this information gap. Vichy has committed $140,000 to WHCC to fund women’s health research and education, building on its Hormonall platform launched last year. Through Hormonall.com, Vichy offers trustworthy information for women at all stages of their hormonal journey — work that complements Vital Talks by making credible science and tools more accessible across women’s health journeys.

“Vital Talks is about putting credible evidence and real-world experience in the same room, and making it accessible to everyone who can use it,” said Amy Flood, Executive Director, WHCC. “We’re aiming for practical, measurable progress in women’s health.”

“Menopause is an important but often overlooked stage of life, and we are proud to help bring it the attention and care it deserves,” says Paulette Minard, Director, Community Investment, Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™. “Investing in women’s health means enabling them to fully participate in work, family, life and community at every life stage.”

“Vichy Laboratoires is committed to supporting women’s health at every stage of life,” says Marie-Pier Michaud, General Manager, Vichy Laboratoires. “Partnering with WHCC allows us to amplify science and dialogue that empower women to thrive, today and for years to come.”

“Organon is proud to support Vital Talks in its mission to bring credible information and greater visibility to women’s health care, empowering women to navigate every stage of their health journey,” says Michael Casia, President and Managing Director, Organon Canada. “As the only company of our size whose primary focus is on women’s health, we are driven by a clear purpose: to challenge the status quo and help drive meaningful change. Vital Talks is a powerful reflection of that mission in action.”

“At Hologic, we believe that empowering women with accurate, accessible information is the foundation for better health outcomes,” says Isabelle Fortier, Director, Market Access & Government Affairs Canada at Hologic. “When women are informed, they are confident; when they are confident, they can truly thrive at every stage of life."

How to watch

Register now at whcc.ca/vitaltalks or watch live on WHCC’s YouTube (www.youtube.com/@WomensHealthCollectiveCanada).

About WHCC

Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC) is a strategic alliance of Canada’s leading women’s health and hospital foundations working together to advance equity in women’s health research and care with unified action. WHCC brings together resources, fundraising, education and advocacy, working alongside partners who share the vision to improve outcomes and drive lasting change in women’s health. WHCC consists of the BC Women’s Health Foundation, Alberta Women’s Health Foundation, Women’s College Hospital Foundation, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation and the IWK Foundation. To learn more about WHCC, its members and their work, please visit www.whcc.ca.

About Vichy Laboratoires

Vichy Laboratoires is a renowned skincare brand recommended by 70,000 dermatologists globally. Vichy Laboratoires is committed to changing the way people feel about hormonal changes. To learn more about Vichy Laboratoires and its commitment to hormonal changes, please visit www.vichy.ca

Media Contacts

Daniel St. Germaine | daniel.stgermaine@whcc.ca

Marie-Pier Michaud | mariepier.michaud@loreal.com