AX Extends Global Leadership in Wildfire Detection Technology Deployment within Australia

VICTORIA, Australia, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchera X (AX), a leader in artificial intelligence solutions for real-world applications, is pleased to announce its continued and expansive implementation of ongoing FireScout SaaS technology in Australia. It is critical to note that Australia is the second leading country that is affected by wildfires outside of the United States of America, where the brushfires are the most widespread and destructive.

Building on prior deployments in the land down under, in collaboration with both government agencies and private-sector partners, AX highlights its world class fire detection artificial intelligence software. With AX’s 99.9% accuracy, utilizing an exclusive technology with 24/7 daytime and nighttime detection capability, built with continuous AI-learning and human-in-the-loop notification services, it is a premier fire detection technology, most highly sought out by all of their customers. It demonstrates their passion and commitment to delivering advanced wildfire detection tools to regions most at risk from climate-driven disasters.





AX is an AI-driven SaaS company that delivers practical, real-world solutions across industries including public safety, environmental monitoring, and security. Its flagship product, FireScout, provides intelligent wildfire detection through AI and computer vision, empowering agencies and organizations to respond quickly and effectively to emerging threats. FireScout, the leading wildfire detection technology in the world, leverages state-of-the-art computer vision and AI to provide early detection of wildfire activity. By integrating seamlessly with existing infrastructure, the platform enhances monitoring capabilities, decreases response times, and helps safeguard communities and natural resources.

As Australia approaches the start of its intensive fire season, AX is preparing to continue live testing of its technology with key members in additional areas in order to be fully prepared to assist first responders during this critical time period. This step marks a significant milestone in the company’s international growth and its mission to help mitigate the global threat of wildfires.

Michael Plaksin, President & CEO of Alchera X, stated: "AX has a strong track record of collaboration in Australia, and we are proud to continue our work here with FireScout. Our AI-powered platform has already demonstrated its value in diverse environments, and we are confident it will deliver meaningful impact once again. By working hand-in-hand with both public and private partners, we aim to provide communities with the tools they need for faster, smarter wildfire detection to aid and support first responders."





The Australian implementation adds to AX’s mission and vision, as the company continues to partner with organizations on an international basis seeking reliable, scalable, and proactive solutions to address the growing challenges posed by climate change in the US and worldwide. AX is hopeful to expand its services within the State of California for the detection and protection of fire-ravaged and high risk areas that they’ve supported in the past. They are currently helping to safeguard over 5 million square miles on a global basis and counting, as they continue to help save the planet.

About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of facial and visual artificial intelligence (AI) including facial recognition, wildfire detection, augmented reality, and more. AX develops and distributes innovative products that enhance safety and security across various industries worldwide.

AX’s FireScout product provides artificial intelligence to utilize visual recognition in real time on a 24/7/365 basis for wildfire detection. Our technology seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. Our AI has been used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the Western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI.



