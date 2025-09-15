New Online Learning Option Launches for New Hampshire Students and Families

ALTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Hampshire families now have access to a new tuition-free online public school built to meet the needs of today’s students. Granite State Academy Online Program (GSAOP) is an alternative program of Prospect Mountain High School and is now enrolling students in grades 7-12 for the 2025-2026 school year.

Granite State Academy Online Program (GSAOP) gives students the opportunity to learn in a way that works for them. With high-quality courses and engaging curriculum delivered by state-certified teachers, the program empowers students to approach learning in a way that fits their needs, in their own space. Students will build confidence through hands-on activities, interactive projects, and strong teacher and peer connections.

“Granite State Academy Online Program is about giving students the tools and flexibility they need to succeed,” said Executive Director Liz Sliger. “When students feel supported and engaged in a learning model that fits their needs, they can truly discover their strengths and reach their full potential.”

At Granite State Academy Online Program families will find:

Teachers, tutors, and career coaches who meet students where they are and guide them toward their goals. Engaging Learning: Interactive projects, hands-on activities, and real-world applications that keep students motivated and curious.

Interactive projects, hands-on activities, and real-world applications that keep students motivated and curious. Opportunities Beyond the Classroom: Virtual clubs, extracurriculars, and field trips that help students connect with peers and explore new interests.

Prospect Mountain Schools Superintendent Dr. Timothy Broadrick shared, “This is an important step forward for public school options in New Hampshire. For the last few years, the Alton and Barnstead school boards have been on the forefront of innovation in public education, and I am proud to serve them to try to make their vision a reality."

Whether a student wants more challenge, needs extra support or is looking for a school environment that better fits their lifestyle, GSAOP offers a learning solution designed around them.

Families interested in learning more about Granite State Academy (GSAOP) can visit the school’s website, https://gsa.k12.com, or call 855.644.3254.

About Granite State Academy

Granite State Academy (GSAOP) is a tuition-free alternative public school program of Prospect Mountain High School, serving students in grades 7-12. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand with 25 years of experience in online learning, GSAOP helps students unlock their full potential with inspired teaching and personalized learning. Learn more at https://gsa.k12.com.