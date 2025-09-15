Zenapet Launches Cat Colostrum Plus to Support Feline Immune, Gut, and Skin Health

Costa Mesa, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California - September 15, 2025 -

NEWPORT BEACH, CA – September 15, 2025 – Zenapet, a brand committed to providing 100% human-grade, premium pet supplements, today announced the official launch of its new Cat Colostrum Plus Superfood Supplement. The powdered daily mix-in product is specifically designed to support feline immune health, promote gut balance, and help maintain healthy skin and coat. This launch marks a significant strategic expansion for Zenapet within the high-growth feline wellness market, directly addressing the unique nutritional needs of cats.

The Cat Colostrum Plus formula blends a comprehensive spectrum of key superfood ingredients, each carefully selected for its specific health benefits. The primary components include Bovine Colostrum, Probiotics, and Shiitake Mushroom Powder, which are combined to help support a cat's immune function and digestive balance. The product also contains Organic Chicken Bone Broth, which is a natural source of collagen and other nutrients that contribute to a healthy skin and a shiny coat. Furthermore, the addition of Nutritional Yeast and Organic Turkey Tail Mushrooms is intended to provide further support for the immune system and gut health. For overall wellness, the formula incorporates Resveratrol, known for its antioxidant properties, and Spirulina, which aids in detoxification and provides a broad range of vitamins and minerals.







"This launch is a direct response to the increasing demand from pet parents for specialized, high-quality products that address the unique health needs of cats," stated Casey Dawson, Head of Product Development at Zenapet. "Over the years, our customers have shared stories of their cats' positive responses to our dog products, inspiring us to create a dedicated line. We have crafted a product that delivers the core benefits of colostrum and other superfood ingredients without any of the fillers or artificial additives commonly found in other supplements, ensuring peace of mind for cat owners."

In line with the brand's core philosophy, the Cat Colostrum Plus is a powdered supplement that easily mixes into a cat's daily meals. This delivery format ensures a high-potency, easily digestible solution, reinforcing Zenapet's commitment to purity and transparency. This powder is also easily adopted by even picky eaters, making daily wellness support simple for every cat in the family. The flexible dosing also allows it to be suitable for felines of all breeds, sizes, and ages. Zenapet's products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities in the United States, adhering to the highest quality standards.

Zenapet's commitment to quality is evident in this new Zenapet Cat Colostrum Supplement, offering a reliable, science-backed solution for cat parents. The product aligns with the growing trend of pet humanization, where owners are increasingly willing to spend on premium, health-focused products to ensure the longevity and quality of life for their pets. By offering a clean, effective, and transparent product, Zenapet continues to position itself as a trusted leader in the rapidly evolving pet wellness industry. For more information on the new supplement and the benefits of feline wellness, visit Zenapet.com or their storefront on Amazon.

About Zenapet

Established in 2015, Zenapet is a provider of 100% human-grade, premium superfood-based powdered supplements for dogs and cats. The brand's mission is to offer pet owners a pure and potent alternative to traditional supplements, focusing on clean, effective, and easily digestible formulations for optimal pet wellness.

###

For more information about Zenapet, contact the company here:



Zenapet

Caren Collins

info@zenapet.com