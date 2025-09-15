Canada’s Leaders in STEM Education Come Together for Science Literacy Week 2025

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of Science Centres (CASC) is bringing together STEM educators and engagement leaders from across Canada to celebrate Science Literacy Week. Taking place from October 6 - 12, 2025, Science Literacy Week is a national communications campaign, presented by CASC in partnership with educators, CASC members, libraries, government agencies and more. This campaign aims to ignite curiosity, celebrate Canadian science, and deepen public engagement in STEM learning.

“Science Literacy Week provides a powerful opportunity to engage Canadians of all ages in the wonder of science and discovery,” says Marianne Mader, CEO of CASC. “At CASC, we believe that fostering curiosity and critical thinking is essential for building a more informed, innovative, and resilient society. We are proud to be the stewards of this national celebration, and are grateful to all of our members and partners for their contributions. Together, we will inspire a deeper appreciation for science learning.”

This year’s theme for Science Literacy Week is From Sea to Space. Spanning the vastness of our oceans to the outer edges of our atmosphere, this national campaign invites Canadians of all ages to discover how science shapes our world. Through collaborative programming, shared resources and support for partners from coast to coast to coast, Science Literacy Week connects people to the stories, science, and communities shaping our planet and our future.

CASC is proud to partner with Science Pour Tous to connect, collaborate with, and convene Québec-based organizations, ensuring francophone leadership shines within this national initiative. Together, we will cultivate a vibrant network across Québec that aligns local strengths while spotlighting stories and innovators from coast to coast to coast and de la francophonie.

About CASC

CASC is Canada’s largest membership-based network of science engagement organizations. Our membership includes Canada’s leading science centres, museums, aquariums, zoos, outreach organizations, and science and innovation hubs. Collectively, we reach more than 10 million people per year. As an association, CASC empowers a national network of science engagement organizations that cultivate a joy of learning by making science approachable, relevant, and accessible.

