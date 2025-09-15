AI/R Company Subsidiary Invillia Achieves Top-Tier Partnership with GitHub

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI Revolution Company (AI/R), a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) transformation services, has announced that its subsidiary, Invillia, a global software engineering company, is now a GitHub Strategic Partner, the highest level of collaboration with GitHub.

GitHub is a digital platform that supports software projects and enables Invillia to integrate DevOps, AI, and cloud technologies into its solutions, accelerating software development, security, and modernization. As a GitHub Strategic Partner, Invillia will now receive dedicated support and access strategic funding programs, early product insights, and joint go-to-market planning, an opportunity to deliver smarter, more innovative solutions to clients worldwide.

“This achievement is an important recognition and a significant leap for Invillia and AI/R. As a GitHub Strategic Partner, we’ll be able to deepen our GitHub expertise and stay at the forefront of software engineering innovation,” says Fran Muratorio, Co-CEO of Invillia. The title highlights Invillia’s ongoing impact, expertise, and alignment with GitHub’s priorities, opening new doors for collaboration and innovation on a global scale.

About Invillia

Invillia is part of AI Revolution Company (AI/R) and is redefining the role of technology consulting and digital transformation models by embedding Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all industries and every stage of the customer journey. Since 2003, Invillia has been developing advanced, tailor-made solutions that turn business challenges into digital products and services for market leaders and clients around the world.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

Milena Bandeira

milena.bandeira@aircompany.ai