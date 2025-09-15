NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stuart Piltch Award for National Security is now open for applications, inviting undergraduate students across the United States to submit original essays that explore the evolving role of technology in safeguarding national interests. Spearheaded by Stuart Piltch, a longtime contributor to national security and technological innovation, the award seeks to elevate student voices in critical conversations around cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging digital threats.

Hosted from New York City, NY, the Stuart Piltch Award for National Security is designed for students currently enrolled in accredited undergraduate programs who demonstrate a strong interest in national security, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, or related fields. Applicants must submit a 1,000-word essay responding to a timely and complex prompt:

“National security is evolving at the pace of technology. Choose one emerging technological advancement — such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing, or cybersecurity — and discuss its impact on national security. What threats do you foresee, and what strategies would you propose to mitigate those risks while preserving civil liberties?”

Essays should reflect a balance of creativity, analytical depth, and practical understanding of the challenges facing national security today. The deadline to apply is November 15, 2025, and the winning submission will be announced on December 15, 2025.

Stuart Piltch, the founder and spokesperson of the award, has built a career at the intersection of intelligence, data analytics, and healthcare systems. His work has influenced national policy and advanced machine-based learning platforms that support both public and private sector innovation. Through this award, Stuart Piltch continues his commitment to fostering thoughtful leadership and strategic thinking among the next generation of professionals.

The Stuart Piltch Award for National Security is not limited by geographic boundaries and welcomes submissions from students nationwide. Stuart Piltch emphasizes the importance of preparing future leaders to navigate the ethical and operational complexities of modern defense. His goal is to encourage students to think critically about how technology can both protect and challenge civil liberties in a rapidly changing world.

Applicants can find full eligibility criteria and submission details at https://stuartpiltchaward.com. Stuart Piltch encourages students to approach the essay prompt with originality and a clear understanding of real-world implications. The award reflects his ongoing dedication to education, innovation, and public service.

Stuart Piltch remains actively involved in mentoring emerging talent and shaping conversations around national security. His leadership continues to influence cross-sector strategies that address evolving threats and promote responsible technological advancement. The Stuart Piltch Award for National Security is a reflection of his enduring belief in the power of informed, ethical, and forward-thinking student engagement.

