Public Urged to Help #STOPTrackTragedies During See Tracks? Think Train® Week 2025

WASHINGTON and OTTAWA and MEXICO CITY, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every 3 hours in the U.S., a person or vehicle is hit by a train – a devastating reminder that rail safety education remains a critical issue. Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) and Operation Lifesaver Canada are leading a joint rail safety awareness campaign September 15–21 and the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF) on Sept 22-27 highlighting the importance of making safe choices around tracks and trains.

See Tracks? Think Train! ® Week in the US, known as Rail Safety Week in Canada and Mexico, urges the public to be alert, recognize rail-related risks and take an active role in preventing tragic incidents. Throughout the week, state Operation Lifesaver programs and safety partners across the U.S. will deliver rail safety education through community outreach, social media campaigns, news stories and in-person events.

“Rail safety is not someone else’s issue – it’s everyone’s responsibility,” said Rachel Maleh, Executive Director of Operation Lifesaver, Inc. “Whether you're on foot, behind the wheel or taking transit, your choices matter. See Tracks? Think Train!® Week gives us the opportunity to remind people that one moment of awareness can save a life.”

The 2025 campaign includes a full slate of daily themes tailored to specific audiences. Highlights include: DAILY THEMES:

Monday, Sept. 15 kicks off with #STOPTrackTragedies Media Outreach Day , launching the campaign with proclamations and the release of a new PSA and video sharing emotional real-life rail incident experiences.



kicks off with , launching the campaign with proclamations and the release of a new PSA and video sharing emotional real-life rail incident experiences. Tuesday, Sept. 16 focuses on the annual observance of Operation Clear Track in the U.S. and Canada emphasizing the importance of obeying crossing safety and anti-trespass laws. Law enforcement and first responders across the U.S. will conduct awareness exercises, Officer on the Train activities and other in-person positive enforcement events, as well as share rail safety education messages through social media, emails and website posts.



focuses on the annual observance of emphasizing the importance of obeying crossing safety and anti-trespass laws. Law enforcement and first responders across the U.S. will conduct awareness exercises, Officer on the Train activities and other in-person positive enforcement events, as well as share rail safety education messages through social media, emails and website posts. Wednesday, Sept. 17 highlights Crossing Safety , emphasizing the importance of making safe choices where roadways cross railroad track to include use of the Blue and White Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs.



highlights , emphasizing the importance of making safe choices where roadways cross railroad track to include use of the Blue and White Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs. Thursday, Sept. 18 highlights two areas of emphasis: Transit Safety Thursday & Professional Driver Safety , focusing on safe transit riding habits and sharing roadways with transit trains and critical information for truckers and professional drivers, as well as school bus drivers. Transit riders, friends and family are encouraged to share and take OLI’s Transit Safety Pledge.

highlights two areas of emphasis: , focusing on safe transit riding habits and sharing roadways with transit trains and critical information for truckers and professional drivers, as well as school bus drivers. Transit riders, friends and family are encouraged to share and take Friday, Sept. 19 focuses on Volunteering with OLI along with Wearing Red for "Red Out" for Rail Safety by encouraging partner safety organizations, schools, railroad employees and the public to wear red in support of rail safety education and share photos on social media.

focuses on along with by encouraging partner safety organizations, schools, railroad employees and the public to wear red in support of rail safety education and share photos on social media. Trespass Prevention Day is on Saturday, Sept. 20 , targeting pedestrians, joggers, students and outdoor enthusiasts with safety messages about the dangers of being on or near the tracks.

is on , targeting pedestrians, joggers, students and outdoor enthusiasts with safety messages about the dangers of being on or near the tracks. The week concludes on Sunday, Sept. 21 with messages to the creator community as well as amateur and professional photographers. No Photo, Video or Selfie is Worth the Risk warns content creators of the dangers of illegal photos or videos taken near tracks and trains.

Campaign assets, including PSAs, graphics and outreach materials, are available at oli.org.

“This week is about action – not just awareness,” Maleh added. “We’re empowering people to know the facts, make safe decisions and protect themselves, their families and communities. Together, we can – and must – #STOPTrackTragedies.”

International rail safety partners echoed the urgency of the campaign.

"Operation Lifesaver Canada's goal is to 'get to zero' - zero incidents at level crossings, zero incidents of trespassing, zero deaths, zero injuries. We have work to do to get to zero and everyone has a role to play in helping us get there as rail safety is a shared responsibility. We ask all Canadians to join us in marking Rail Safety Week 2025 and to commit to doing their part in making our communities safer. Help us eliminate these preventable track tragedies," said Chris Day, National Director, Operation Lifesaver Canada.

For information on how to get involved, access campaign resources or request a rail safety presentation, visit oli.org.

About Operation Lifesaver

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) is a national #RailSafetyEducation nonprofit dedicated to stopping track tragedies through public awareness and education campaigns as well as a national volunteer network that gives free presentations encouraging safe behavior near tracks and trains. OLI supports the efforts of 47 state programs and the District of Columbia in sharing the rail safety education message. Explore OLI's virtual library of rail safety materials on the oli.org website. Visit oli.org to learn more, take a rail safety pledge, request free presentations and volunteer. Follow OLI on social media via Facebook, Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest , X and YouTube .

About Operation Lifesaver Canada

Operation Lifesaver Canada is a national public rail-safety program sponsored by Transport Canada, the Railway Association of Canada and its members, including CN, CPKC, VIA Rail, Metrolinx, exo, West Coast Express and Genesee & Wyoming, among others. OL works in partnership with railways, law enforcement agencies, governments, and other safety focused organizations to promote rail safety. Through its national network of Rail Safety Ambassadors, partnerships with safety councils, police, the trucking industry and community groups, and innovative tools such as its virtual reality Look. Listen. Live. campaign, Operation Lifesaver. Canada works to save lives by educating Canadians about the hazards of rail crossings and trespassing on railway property. Canadians can keep up to date on the latest rail safety news by visiting operationlifesaver.ca .

About the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF)

The Asociación Mexicana de Ferrocarriles, AC (AMF) was established in 2004 to represent the country’s private railway companies and promote their activity. In 2008 passenger rail companies joined the AMF. Learn more at amf.org/mx and follow AMF on X .

