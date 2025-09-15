Interview Kickstart Launches FAANG-Led Masterclasses in AI, Data Engineering, and System Design For Tech Professionals

Santa Clara, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California - September 15, 2025 -

Interview Kickstart, a leading upskilling platform for technology professionals, has announced the launch of 13 free masterclasses designed to change how engineers, developers, and data scientists learn cutting-edge skills. Framed as a major step in tech education, the initiative brings together senior leaders from some of the world's most influential tech firms to offer practical, high-impact learning without the usual barriers of cost or access. To learn more visit https://interviewkickstart.com/masterclass

The new line-up feels like a Netflix-style gallery where learners can browse a growing library of topics and choose what suits them best. From AI agents and LangGraph to modern system design, cloud infrastructure, and full-stack scalability, each masterclass zeroes in on a single area shaping the future of technology. This makes it easy for busy professionals to dive into exactly what they need without losing time.

Interview Kickstart has assembled a roster of renowned instructors, including Rishabh Misra, a machine learning tech lead; Kyle Cheng, an applied AI engineer; JD Kilby, an engineering leader and career coach; and Alex Mitchell, a full-stack and cloud expert. Each brings years of experience and a track record of building and leading at the highest level in the tech industry.

The masterclasses also benefit from insights drawn from instructors who have worked at companies such as Amazon, Google, Oracle, Salesforce, Walmart, Visa, X (formerly Twitter), Roku, and Prime Video. By learning directly from people who have contributed to products and systems at these organisations, participants gain a rare look at how top-tier technology is built and scaled.

Unlike traditional online courses, these masterclasses are free to attend, opening up premium insights to any motivated learner. Interview Kickstart has confirmed that more masterclasses are planned in the coming months, steadily expanding the library and keeping the content aligned with the newest trends in engineering, data, and artificial intelligence. By removing cost barriers and offering a flexible gallery format, the company is democratising access to the kind of instruction that was once available only behind closed doors.

"This is a big step forward for tech upskilling," said a spokesperson from Interview Kickstart. "Our free masterclasses make it possible for professionals everywhere to learn directly from leaders who have shaped some of the world's most important technology companies. We're building a platform that not only prepares people for top interviews but also helps them master the skills that will define the future."

For learners, the benefit is twofold: immediate access to future-shaping topics taught by proven leaders, and the ability to explore this content on their own terms. For the wider tech ecosystem, it represents a model of how high-level education can be opened up and scaled without sacrificing quality. Interview Kickstart's free masterclasses underline the idea that world-class instruction should be available to everyone, not just those inside the walls of top companies, and they set a new benchmark for what tech upskilling can look like. For more information visit https://interviewkickstart.com/

About Interview Kickstart

Interview Kickstart, founded in 2014, is a trusted upskilling platform designed to help tech professionals secure roles at FAANG and other leading tech companies. With over 20,000 success stories, it has become a go-to resource for career advancement in the tech industry.

The platform offers a flexible learning experience with live classes and over 100,000 hours of on-demand video lessons. This ensures learners have the tools they need to dive deep into technical concepts and refine their skills on their own schedule. Additionally, 1:1 coaching sessions provide personalized support in areas like resume building and LinkedIn optimization, enhancing each learner's professional profile.

