September 22, 2025 Deadline: Contact The Gross Law Firm to Join Class Action Suit Against FI

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI).

Shareholders who purchased shares of FI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: July 24, 2024 to July 22, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Due to cost issues and other problems with its older point-of-sale platform, Payeezy, Fiserv forced Payeezy merchants to convert to its Clover platform; (b) Clover’s revenue growth and GPV growth were temporarily boosted by these conversions, which concealed a slowdown in new merchant business; (c) shortly after these conversions, a significant portion of former Payeezy merchants switched to competing solutions due to Clover’s high pricing, inadequate customer service, and other issues; (d) as a result of these merchant losses, Clover’s GPV growth was significantly slowing, and its revenue growth was unsustainable; and (e) based on the foregoing, Fiserv’s positive class period statements about Clover growth strategies, competition, attrition, GPV growth, and business prospects were materially false and misleading.

DEADLINE: September 22, 2025

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of FI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 22, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

