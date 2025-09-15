Lineage, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact The Gross Law Firm Before September 30, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – LINE

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE).

Shareholders who purchased shares of LINE during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Lineage common stock in or traceable to the registration statement used in connection with the Company’s July 26, 2024 initial public offering.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Lineage was then experiencing sustained weakening in customer demand, as additional cold-storage supply had come on line, the Company’s customers destocked a glut of excessive inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company’s customers shifted to maintaining leaner cold-storage inventories on a go-forward basis in response to changed consumer trends; (b) Lineage had implemented price increases in the lead-up to the IPO that could not be sustained in light of the weakening demand environment facing the Company; (c) Lineage was unable to effectively counteract the adverse trends listed in (a)-(b) above through the use of minimum storage guarantees or as a result of operational efficiencies, technological improvements, or its purported competitive advantages; (d) that, as a result of (a)-(c) above, rather than enjoying stable revenue growth, high occupancy rates, and steady rent escalation as represented in the registration statement, Lineage was in fact suffering from stagnant or falling revenue, occupancy rates, and rent prices; and (e) that, as a result of (a)-(d) above, Lineage’s financial results, business operations, and prospects were materially impaired.

DEADLINE: September 30, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/lineage-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=166924&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of LINE during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 30, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

