Cybersmarts.ai LLC Founder Dr. Troy Williams Issues National Warning on Business Email Compromise and Financial Fraud

Lebanon, TN , Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersmarts.ai LLC, a Tennessee-based nonprofit cybersecurity authority, announced today the findings of a recent dual investigation revealing how criminals exploited misconfigured email security settings to nearly defraud a small business of $275,000 and compromise a government agency’s financial workflows.



The cases highlight the growing sophistication of Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud, which cost U.S. organizations $2.77 billion in 2024 and $8.5 billion between 2022 and 2024, according to FBI data. Cybersmarts.ai founder Dr. Troy Williams, PhD emphasized that outdated email defenses and incomplete Microsoft 365 settings are leaving organizations highly vulnerable.





Real-World Case: Two Targets, One Method

The investigation revealed that both the small business and the government agency lacked DMARC, DKIM, SPF, and BIMI protections. Their Microsoft 365 accounts also lacked essential security configurations, creating a pathway for criminals to impersonate trusted vendors and gain unauthorized access to sensitive information. In one incident, a small business nearly lost $275,000 when its bank, misled by spoofed correspondence, released client account details to the fraudster. In both cases, attackers attempted to compromise accounts in order to initiate fraudulent transfers.

“If intervention had not occurred, that small business would have been wiped out in a single transaction,” said Dr. Williams, Founder and President of Cybersmarts.ai LLC. “These are not isolated incidents they’re happening across America every day. Fraud is no longer just about stolen money it is economic warfare against the United States.”





A National Threat to American Security

From the promise of the information superhighway in the 1990s to today’s cybercrime superhighway, fraud has evolved into a systemic threat. Beyond email fraud, adversarial actors target America through:

Intellectual property theft and resale of U.S. innovations.

Cyberattacks on banks, healthcare, and government systems.

Real estate and business takeovers by foreign investors

America Is Being Ripped Off Dr. Williams noted that these activities represent not only financial crimes but also deliberate strategies of economic exploitation.







A Call to Action

Cybersmarts.ai urges executives, finance leaders, and policymakers to immediately strengthen defenses by:

Correctly configuring DMARC, DKIM, SPF, BIMI, and Microsoft 365 settings.

Eliminating reliance on passwords, SSNs, and SMS codes in favor of hardware keys and passkeys.

Enforcing dual approvals and transaction delays for new or high-value transfers.

Implementing Zero Trust architecture across all critical systems.

Prioritizing American-built, sovereign cybersecurity solutions.







Future of Fraud Prevention

Cybersmarts.ai is developing a suite of American-built, patent-pending technologies designed to neutralize systemic fraud vulnerabilities before criminals can exploit them:

PatriotProof™ — Fortress-grade cybersecurity for national resilience.

FraudDNA™ — AI and quantum biometrics to detect and stop fraud at its origin.

PPP™ (Proactive Prevention Platform™) — Automatic invalidation of compromised data.

AISF™ (Autonomous Intelligence Security Framework™) — Adaptive AI fraud shield.

ScamAtlas™ — A national fraud intelligence map for collective immunization.

Together, these systems embody Cybersmarts.ai’s mission: Protecting America Through Technology™.





Free Resource for Businesses

Cybersmarts.ai has made available a Payment Security Checklist designed to help organizations take immediate action against Business Email Compromise (BEC) and payment fraud. The checklist outlines clear, practical steps that finance and executive teams can implement right away to close security gaps, block common attack vectors, and protect against fraudulent transfers.





Dr Troy Williams PhD - Ai Scientist

About Cybersmarts.ai LLC



Cybersmarts.ai LLC is a U.S.-based authority in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence innovation, and fraud prevention. Founded by Dr. Troy Williams, PhD, the company develops sovereign, American-made technologies including PatriotProof™, FraudDNA™, the Autonomous Intelligence Security Framework™ (AISF™), and the Proactive Prevention Platform™ (PPP™). Built on Zero Trust architecture and full compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and CCPA, Cybersmarts.ai delivers fortress-grade security, proactive fraud defense, and ethical AI solutions that safeguard national interests and protect consumers in the digital age.





