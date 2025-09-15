Coherent Expands Laser Welding Portfolio With Highly Flexible WELD1D+ Processing Head

SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the launch of the WELD1D+, a next-generation laser welding processing head with integrated application programming interface (API) control. The product will be showcased at the Schweissen & Schneiden exhibition in Essen, Germany, the world’s leading trade fair for joining, cutting, and surfacing technologies.

The introduction of the WELD1D+ reinforces Coherent’s position at the forefront of laser innovation and addresses the accelerating demand for high-productivity welding solutions across automotive, electric vehicle, consumer electronics, and heavy industrial manufacturing markets. By enabling software-controlled adaptability, the WELD1D+ significantly expands the range of applications addressable by a single processing head, lowering the true total cost of ownership to our customers.

“The WELD1D+ delivers a step-change in manufacturing efficiency by enabling real-time adjustment of beam parameters during the welding process,” said Martin Seifert, Vice President, High-Power Fiber Laser Business Unit at Coherent. “This level of flexibility for lasers up to 10 kW, positions Coherent to capture growth in key markets such as electric vehicles and battery manufacturing.”

The WELD1D+ supports a wide range of applications across multiple industries, giving manufacturers greater flexibility and lowering the need for multiple dedicated tools. It integrates seamlessly with the full Coherent fiber laser portfolio - from the brand-new EDGE and AIM series to the high-performance ARM ring-mode lasers - ensuring scalability as production requirements grow. With our software-driven process control, customers gain higher throughput, reduced downtime, and improved yield, directly addressing the cost and efficiency challenges of today’s manufacturing environments.

The WELD1D+ underlines Coherent’s ability to develop differentiated, high-value technologies that align with secular growth drivers in advanced manufacturing: It gives manufacturers a powerful way to reduce total cost of ownership, simplify integration with existing laser platforms, and achieve higher efficiency. By combining flexibility with scalability, it enables customers to stay competitive, accelerate innovation, and meet the demands of fast-moving markets such as electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and industrial manufacturing.

