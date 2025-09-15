Jamf announces same day support for macOS Tahoe 26, iOS 26, and other OS 26 releases

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced same-day support for Apple’s macOS Tahoe 26, iOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, and watchOS 26, which became generally available today. Jamf delivers consistent and reliable support to promote business continuity for organizations that opt to upgrade immediately. Through extensive testing in Apple’s beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for all of Apple’s fall releases across its security and management platform – and has done so for 14 consecutive years.

“Every Apple release is an opportunity for Jamf to innovate and help our customers get more value from their devices,” said Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Jamf. “As the market leader in Apple device management and security, Jamf sets the standard with the longest track record of same-day support for Apple OS releases. Our same-day readiness ensures IT and security teams can immediately deploy, secure and benefit from Apple’s latest features while providing their employees with secure, uninterrupted access to the tools they need.”

The following OS 26 features are just some of the enterprise features supported by Jamf on day-one:

Instant authentication with Simplified Setup for Platform SSO*

With Jamf’s same-day support for Simplified Setup for Platform SSO (Single Sign-On), customers can deliver a secure, seamless login experience to users the moment a device is unboxed. With macOS 26, organizations can now configure PSSO during Automated Device Enrollment or make it a required step in Setup Assistant, so users are authenticated with their organization’s identity provider before they ever reach the desktop. This OS-native approach, fully supported in Jamf on day one, streamlines onboarding, strengthens security and provides instant access to company resources the moment a device is first powered on. For employees, that means logging in and connecting to work resources right away; and for IT, it means identity, MDM enrollment and Managed Apple Account setup happen in a single seamless workflow.

Platform Single Sign-On with Authenticated Guest Mode*

Jamf is ready to support an additional enhancement to Platform SSO: Authenticated Guest Mode*. With macOS 26, a shared Mac deployment can now support multiple users by enabling sign-in with credentials from IdPs. For example, Authenticated Guest Mode allows for temporary users to be created after IdP authentication, enabling simplified SSO extension authentication when logged in and self-delete the account after logging out. This means organizations can help multiple users who work on the same Mac, like healthcare organizations helping nurses, technicians or other staff to more easily sign in to shared Mac in an exam room or common area.

Accelerating shared-device workflows with Return to Service

Jamf’s same-day support for Apple’s enhanced Return to Service in iOS, iPadOS and visionOS 26 lets organizations redeploy shared devices faster and with less effort. The workflow automatically reconnects wiped devices to Wi-Fi, re-enrolls them in MDM and skips Setup Assistant screens — including language, region and Wi-Fi selection — while securely erasing user data and preserving managed apps. iPads, iPhones and Apple Vision Pro units are ready for the next user almost immediately, reducing setup time, bandwidth and administrative overhead in shared-device environments such as healthcare, education and retail.

Safari management controls via declarative device management

Jamf is ready to support Safari management controls via declarative device management. On devices with iOS, iPadOS, macOS or visionOS 26, Safari will use new declarative configurations to manage Safari so organizations can customize the Safari browsing experience for their users, guiding them toward secure, sanctioned web resources that are most useful for their jobs. These controls are especially valuable in regulated industries or environments with strict data access policies, where consistent web access behavior can support compliance efforts.

Providing compatibility with Apple's latest operating systems is crucial for two major reasons:

Protection from security vulnerabilities: Out-of-date software is less secure software. By enabling customers to upgrade their devices as soon as they’d like, Jamf ensures the first line of device security – up-to-date software – is available to all customers. Minimizing downtime: Jamf provides its customers with the most efficient upgrade paths that do not break existing management and security workflows.

Jamf’s entire security and management platform is now compatible with the following operating systems: macOS 26 Tahoe, iOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, and watchOS 26.

*To fully implement this workflow and allow users to authenticate Mac, identity providers must also support Simplified Setup for Platform SSO.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

