EverCommerce Acquires AI Agentic Platform Company ZyraTalk, Expanding and Accelerating AI Capabilities Across SaaS Solutions

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, today announced it completed the acquisition of ZyraTalk, an AI-powered customer engagement solution that combines virtual assistant capabilities with agentic automation platform. The acquisition establishes EverCommerce’s position as an AI-driven innovator, beginning with intended near-term application in its Home & Field Services vertical, EverPro, and plans to extend into broader opportunities across the Company’s other verticals.

“This is a smart, strategic AI investment to help drive our long-term growth while delivering greater value to our customers,” said EverCommerce Chairman and CEO Eric Remer. “ZyraTalk brings us a production-ready AI platform, a highly skilled technical team, and proven technology that's purpose-built for service-based industries.”

ZyraTalk delivers 24/7 responsiveness by capturing inbound customers, booking appointments, answering questions, and engaging customers across voice, chat, and text. This enhances the customer experience and has the potential to create measurable revenue lift for businesses. ZyraTalk also acts as an autonomous agent across key workflows such as scheduling, dispatch, invoicing, payment, and customer engagement. By integrating ZyraTalk’s AI platform into EverPro’s ecosystem of 350,000+ home and field service providers, we believe the acquisition:

Tightens integration of ZyraTalk’s product with a proven system of action for service providers.

Extends ZyraTalk’s growth runway, giving the platform access to a larger distribution network.

Delivers greater value and stickiness for EverPro’s existing customers, driving opportunities for enhanced efficiency and profitability.



“Adding ZyraTalk to our SaaS platform accelerates our AI vision and delivers greater value to our customers,” said EverPro CEO Joshua McCarter. “They have the potential to benefit from faster response times, improved efficiency, and stronger cash flow—ultimately helping them grow and scale more profitably.”

“We are thrilled to join EverCommerce, a company that shares our mission to transform how service businesses operate by simplifying and empowering the lives of our customers,” said Ahmad Saleem, Founder and CEO of ZyraTalk. “Together, we can bring the power of AI agents to more industries, helping providers serve their customers better while running their businesses more efficiently. We now have the opportunity to take a product that our customers love and continue to grow it across the 725,000+ EverCommerce customers.”

The acquisition also reinforces EverCommerce’s commitment to AI innovation. By embedding AI agents into EverPro’s field service management solutions, the Company believes it will unlock new opportunities for automation, cross-sell, and customer engagement.

The transaction was funded using a portion of cash on hand; further terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 725,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the ZyraTalk acquisition on our business, including implementation of the ZyraTalk platform in our EverPro and other verticals, our long-term strategy and our future growth. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, we may need to incur additional indebtedness or seek capital through new equity or debt financings in order to support the growth of our business as well as the other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and updated by our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Media Contact

Jeanne Trogan

VP of Communications

737-465-2897

Press@evercommerce.com

Investor Contact

Brad Korch

SVP and Head of Investor Relations

720-796-7664

IR@evercommerce.com