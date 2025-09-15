The Best Climate Week Panel for Communications and Marketing Professionals: MarComm Strategies for Attracting Investors, Customers, & Partners - Hosted by FischTank PR

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FischTank PR, a leading media relations and communications firm, has partnered with Greentown Labs to host its second consecutive Climate Week NYC panel, “MarComm Strategies for Attracting Investors, Customers, & Partners” on Wednesday, September 24 at 9:30amET at the 3 West Club in Manhattan.

View the panel speakers and register here to attend: https://luma.com/xw6oli97



This panel will highlight trends in how investors and brands themselves evaluate communications and marketing strategies, as well as best practices for how climate and energy tech companies can effectively reach investors, customers, and partners. The panel will discuss:

How industry terminology and messaging has changed in 2025

How brands are communicating / marketing to investors and for biz dev

The role of media relations / engaging journalists and potential downsides

The value of events (like Climate Week), tradeshows and conferences still valuable as budgets are slashed

What to expect in climate communications in 2026



Networking with food and refreshments will take place before and after the panel.

​This discussion is ideal for founders, c-suite, marketing/comms pros, business development leads and others who are looking to better understand industry trends and learn how to utilize communications and marketing strategies that reach target audiences and stakeholders.

About FischTank PR

FischTank PR is a full-service media relations and communications firm serving brands in industries spanning climate tech and sustainability, B2B and emerging technologies, healthcare, real estate, finance and professional services. FischTank is known globally as a results-driven firm providing media relations, content writing, corporate communications, and digital/social media for its clients, ultimately impacting impact their bottom line. For more information, visit http://www.FischTankPR.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter – @Fisch_Tank.

