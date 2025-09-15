Notre Dame de Namur University Honors the Life and Legacy of Philanthropist Tad Taube

Belmont, CA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) mourns the passing of Tad Taube, a visionary philanthropist, businessman, and longtime friend of the university, who died at his home in San Mateo County on September 13 at the age of 94. His life’s work and generosity positively impacted NDNU and countless other institutions across the Bay Area and around the world.

Taube’s relationship with NDNU spanned decades. He served for 12 years on the University’s Board of Trustees, led several key fundraising initiatives, and was honored as Trustee Emeritus.

In recognition of his unwavering commitment, NDNU presented Mr. Taube in 2024 with its inaugural Indefatigable Award, named for the ship that carried six Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur from Belgium to the United States in 1844. The award recognizes individuals whose “unflagging, inexhaustible determination to make the world a better place” reflects the Sisters’ founding spirit.

“Notre Dame de Namur University is deeply grateful for Tad Taube’s extraordinary commitment to higher education and to our university community,” said Beth Martin, PhD, President of NDNU. “His generosity enabled us to expand opportunities for students and to live out our mission of fostering academic excellence, social justice, and service. We honor his memory by carrying forward the values he championed. We also remember with gratitude his leadership on our Board of Trustees and his enduring friendship as Trustee Emeritus.”

In 2024, upon receiving the Indefatigable Award, Mr. Taube reflected on his connection to the university: “NDNU is an exemplary educational institution, one whose values of social justice and global peace resonate closely with my own principles,” said Taube. “I’m proud and grateful to have been associated with the university for so many years and look forward to seeing their good works continue.”

Beyond NDNU, Taube was the founder and chairman of Taube Philanthropies and Woodmont Companies, as well as president emeritus of the Koret Foundation. His philanthropy spanned health and wellness, education, Jewish heritage, arts, and civic life — with beneficiaries including Stanford University, Ronald McDonald House, the San Francisco Opera, and the Museum of the History of Polish Jews (POLIN) in Warsaw, for which he was a founding benefactor.

Born in Krakow, Poland, Taube emigrated with his family in 1939, just before the Nazi invasion. He later graduated from Stanford University, served as an officer in the United States Air Force, and built a successful career in real estate before dedicating himself to philanthropy.

Notre Dame de Namur University extends its heartfelt condolences to Tad’s wife, Dianne, and his children Mark, Paula, Sean, Juddson, Travis, and Zakary. His legacy will endure in the lives of the students and communities he touched through his generosity, leadership, and vision.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s degrees in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu