Targa Resources Corp. Releases Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") announced today that its Sustainability Report for 2024 is now available on the Company’s website at https://www.targaresources.com/sustainability. The report provides a review of Targa’s performance for calendar year 2024 against various environmental, social, and governance topics that we believe are important to our industry and our business.

The report references the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) Standards, International Financial Reporting Standards’ (“IFRS”), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (“SASB”) Oil & Gas Midstream Standard, and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”). In addition, Targa engaged an external third party to perform an attest review engagement for certain greenhouse gas emissions and employee safety data metrics disclosed in Targa’s 2024 Sustainability Report for the year ended December 31, 2024.

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary domestic infrastructure assets and its operations are critical to the efficient, safe and reliable delivery of energy across the United States and increasingly to the world. The Company’s assets connect natural gas and NGLs to domestic and international markets with growing demand for cleaner fuels and feedstocks. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating, and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, and purchasing and selling crude oil.

Targa is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.targaresources.com.

Targa Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@targaresources.com

(713) 584-1133