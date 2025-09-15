Sortifyd, the All-in-One Life and Family Super App, Expands with SafeTrack to Bring Real-Time Location Sharing Into One Trusted Space

Carmel, IN , Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sortifyd, the all-in-one life and family super app, today announced the launch of SafeTrack, a new feature that brings real-time location sharing and safety tools directly into the Sortifyd app. With SafeTrack, families and circles can share live locations, create Safe Spots for important places, and receive smart alerts when someone arrives or leaves.





“People shouldn’t have to juggle a patchwork of different apps to stay connected, organized, and safe,” said Manish Goel, Founder & CEO of Sortifyd. “Our vision is to make Sortifyd the trusted all-in-one super app for life and family — combining organization, connection, and now safety, all in one private space.”

SafeTrack is designed to be simple, thoughtful, and private. Users can share their location on their terms, pause anytime with Private Mode, and see context such as activity, recent movement trails, battery level, and more. When needed, users can call, text, or get directions to reach someone directly.

Safe Spots add peace of mind with automatic alerts around important places like home, school, or work. Whether it’s knowing a child arrived safely, a partner made it home at the end of the day, or an elderly parent reached an appointment, SafeTrack provides quiet reassurance in the moments that matter most.

SafeTrack builds on Sortifyd’s mission to simplify and enrich daily life by bringing everything into one private and trusted space. Beyond location sharing, Sortifyd helps users stay prepared and connected with shared calendars, task lists, important contacts, documents, reminders, and AI-powered tools.

Availability

SafeTrack is available today in the Sortifyd iOS app, with Android support for this feature coming in a future update. Sortifyd can be downloaded at app.sortifyd.com.

Learn more about Sortifyd at sortifyd.com.





About Sortifyd



Sortifyd is your all-in-one, AI-enhanced life and family super app. From calendars, tasks, lists, and documents to real-time location sharing, everything stays organized, accessible, and secure in one private app. Whether you are managing personal responsibilities, coordinating family life, or collaborating with your inner circle, Sortifyd provides clarity with everything in one place, confidence that you are always prepared, and comfort knowing life is easier when shared. Trusted by individuals and families in more than 165 countries, Sortifyd replaces the need for multiple apps and offers a private space you can trust.

