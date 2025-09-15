Guardely Launches Next-Generation Personal Safety App with Real-Time Danger Zone Alerts





Product Outreach Manager Crusthy Calague highlights how Guardely redefines personal safety for everyday users

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s uncertain world, personal safety has become one of the top concerns for individuals and families alike. While crime data has long been accessible through government websites and static reports, many of these resources fall short in one critical area: timeliness. They show what happened yesterday, last week, or last year—but they don’t tell you what is happening right now, in the very area you’re walking into. Guardely, a mobile-first safety application developed by Progresso Technology, is changing that paradigm with its cutting-edge Danger Zone Alerts.

Unlike traditional resources that rely on historical numbers and static crime charts, Guardely gives its users real-time, location-aware safety information. The app instantly alerts someone when they are near a sex offender’s residence or walking into an area with a recent pattern of crime. For millions of people—commuters, parents, students, and solo travelers—this kind of proactive warning system is more than just helpful; it can be lifesaving.

Crusthy Calague, Guardely’s Product Outreach Manager, describes the mission simply: “Our goal with Guardely is to put actionable safety information in the hands of everyday people. A bar graph showing burglary rates for 2019 isn’t useful when you’re walking down the street in 2025. What matters is knowing whether the block you’re about to step into has seen multiple robberies this week, or whether you’re near a registered sex offender’s address. Guardely makes that possible.”





The Shift from Static Data to Live Safety Alerts

Traditional crime statistics serve researchers, journalists, and policy analysts well. They provide context for long-term trends, showing whether violent crime is going up or down over a five-year period. But for the individual consumer, these reports offer little real-world utility. If you are a college student choosing the safest path home at night, a parent deciding which playground to take your children to, or a young professional evaluating apartments in a new city, you need real-time information tailored to your location.

That’s where Guardely’s Danger Zone Alerts stand out. The app continuously scans and updates information from offender registries, law enforcement data, and local crime feeds.

When a user enters or approaches an area with heightened risks, the app doesn’t just show a number—it sends a push notification: “Caution: A sex offender residence is within 300 feet” or “Alert: Three robberies reported in the past week within half a mile.”

Calague emphasizes the difference: “Static statistics are like looking in the rear-view mirror. Danger Zone Alerts are like a GPS that warns you about traffic ahead. One is informative, the other is actionable. Our users tell us that Guardely gives them peace of mind because they feel empowered to make choices in real time.”

Check out the features of Guardely here https://www.guardely.com/features

Designed for Everyday Life

Guardely isn’t only for emergencies or high-risk scenarios. The app is designed for everyday life, providing subtle but powerful layers of awareness. For example:

Parents use Guardely to map safe walking routes for children, avoiding offender addresses and recent crime hotspots.





use Guardely to map safe walking routes for children, avoiding offender addresses and recent crime hotspots. Travelers rely on it to quickly gauge the safety of unfamiliar neighborhoods when booking hotels or navigating public transit.





rely on it to quickly gauge the safety of unfamiliar neighborhoods when booking hotels or navigating public transit. Commuters receive alerts when stepping into areas with elevated risks during late-night shifts.





receive alerts when stepping into areas with elevated risks during late-night shifts. College students benefit from on-campus safety monitoring and can use the app to alert trusted contacts if they feel unsafe.



This daily usability is what has driven Guardely’s rapid growth across U.S. cities. People are increasingly realizing that personal safety is not just about avoiding high-crime cities—it’s about being aware of micro-level risks on the streets, corners, and neighborhoods we pass through every day.

Smarter Notifications, Not More Noise

One of the challenges with any safety app is balancing relevance with overload. Too many alerts can desensitize users; too few can make the app ineffective. Guardely has built its system to notify once per offender or per incident cluster, preventing duplicate or redundant alerts. When a user clicks on a notification, they are taken directly to a detailed record, complete with offender photos, addresses, and crime details.

This design ensures Guardely is both proactive and respectful of the user’s attention. You don’t want to be pinged 20 times for the same offender’s location, but you do want to know when you’ve entered a completely new risk zone.

Download Guardely at https://www.guardely.com/download

Beyond Awareness: Building a Culture of Safety

Guardely isn’t just a tool; it’s an ecosystem aimed at creating safer communities. By encouraging people to stay aware and informed, the app fosters a collective culture of vigilance. The outreach team, led by Crusthy Calague, has been instrumental in promoting this message through partnerships with community groups, colleges, and safety advocates.

Calague notes: “When people have access to the right information, their behavior changes. Parents talk to their kids about safer routes. Students buddy up when walking across campus at night. Travelers pick accommodations that aren’t surrounded by repeat incidents. Each of these small decisions adds up to a safer community overall.”

Why Guardely Matters Now More Than Ever

The need for Guardely’s services has never been more urgent. Urban populations are growing, mobility is increasing, and many people now live and work in neighborhoods they are not deeply familiar with. Meanwhile, crime trends can shift rapidly, and sex offenders are often relocated without significant public awareness campaigns.

By combining offender data, recent crime reports, and predictive alerts, Guardely ensures that individuals don’t have to rely solely on outdated statistics or sporadic news stories. They can make safety decisions as naturally as they would check the weather or traffic before heading out.

Calague concludes: “Guardely is about taking control of your personal safety. Instead of asking, ‘Is this city safe?’—a vague and unhelpful question—you can ask, ‘Is this block safe right now?’ That’s the difference we’re bringing to people’s lives.”

About Guardely

Guardely is a mobile app developed by Progresso Technology LLC, designed to empower individuals and families with real-time safety information. Through offender registry integration, crime data feeds, and its pioneering Danger Zone Alerts, Guardely provides proactive, actionable safety notifications directly to users’ phones. Available on both iOS and Android, Guardely has quickly become one of the most innovative personal safety solutions in the United States.

