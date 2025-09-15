LocationSync Media Launches Women’s Health Innovation Spotlight Featuring 5 Emerging Menopause Solutions

Salt Lake City, UT, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocationSync Media, a platform for regional business and health news, announced today the launch of its new Women’s Health Innovation Spotlight, highlighting five emerging solutions designed to help women manage menopause with greater confidence and comfort. The curated feature showcases hormone-free therapies, wellness practices, and science-backed lifestyle tools responding to a growing demand for holistic menopausal care.





7-Day Relief from Vaginal Dryness: Hormone-Free, Vaginal Moisturizer and Lubricant

Menopause is a natural stage of life, but for millions of women, it brings challenges such as hot flashes, mood changes, fatigue, and vaginal dryness. Today, new advancements in women’s health are helping ease this transition. Here are five innovative solutions making a real difference:

1. LivRing® – Continuous Comfort for Vaginal Dryness

LivRing.com introduces the world’s first FDA-cleared lubricating intravaginal ring, providing continuous, controlled-release lubrication for up to seven days. Designed without hormones or fragrances, LivRing offers a discreet, clinically validated solution to relieve vaginal dryness and restore comfort. Its unique technology is setting a new standard in women’s health innovation.

2. Healing Massage Therapy

Massage therapy isn’t just about relaxation—it can also help ease the physical and emotional stress that comes with menopause. According to Utah Therapeutic Massage, massage can support hormonal balance, improve sleep, reduce tension, and even alleviate joint pain often linked to menopause.

“Our clients experiencing menopause often notice improved circulation, better sleep, and a sense of calm after regular massage,” says a representative of Utah Therapeutic Massage. “It’s more than relief, it’s restoration.”

3. Chiropractic Care for Hormonal Balance

The nervous system plays a vital role in regulating hormonal function. Advanced Health Chiropractic highlights how targeted chiropractic adjustments can improve spinal alignment, reduce nerve interference, and support the body’s natural ability to balance hormones. Women struggling with headaches, hot flashes, or sleep disturbances may find chiropractic care to be a holistic, drug-free option.

4. Mind-Body Practices: Yoga & Meditation

Incorporating yoga and meditation into daily life helps many women regulate stress, improve flexibility, and boost mood. Studies show that mindfulness practices can reduce the severity of hot flashes and enhance overall well-being. These practices empower women with self-care tools to feel grounded during this stage of life.

5. Nutrition & Supplementation

A growing body of research shows that dietary support can reduce menopause symptoms. Omega-3 fatty acids, phytoestrogens (like soy and flax), and vitamin D have shown promise in supporting bone health, reducing night sweats, and improving energy levels. Consulting with a women’s health professional ensures personalized recommendations tailored to each individual.

