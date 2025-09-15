PRAXIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. on Behalf of Praxis Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Praxis (PRAX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Praxis and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (“Praxis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PRAX) on behalf of Praxis stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Praxis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 4, 2025, Praxis issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, Praxis disclosed mid-stage study results for its anti-seizure medication vormatrigine. The Company reported that 36 of 61 patients experienced treatment-emergent adverse events, and that almost one in four participants discontinued the study.

On this news, Praxis's stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 5.55%, to close at $51.09 per share on August 4, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Praxis shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: