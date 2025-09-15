AVITA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AVITA Medical, Inc. on Behalf of Avita Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Avita (RCEL) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AVITA Medical, Inc. (“Avita” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:RCEL) on behalf of Avita stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Avita has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 7, 2025, Avita released its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing “a six-month backlog in unpaid provider claims for Recell procedures impacted first-half demand.” The Company explained that contractors assigned by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to determine pricing of the Company’s wound care product, Recell, “neither assigned a price or assigned an inadequate price and failed to adjudicate claims in a timely manner.” As a result, “claims accumulated from January through June, creating a significant backlog of unpaid claims and inadequately paid claims to providers for Recell procedures. This lack of resolution created uncertainty among providers regarding payment expectations and timelines, which led to a reduction in Recell utilization during the first half of the year.”

On this news, the price of AVITA’s shares declined by $1.13 per share, or approximately 21%, from $5.38 per share on August 7, 2025 to close at $4.25 on August 8, 2025.

