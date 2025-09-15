VitalHub Announces Change of Auditor

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the "Company" or "VitalHub") announced today that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP (the “Former Auditor”) to Ernst & Young LLP (the “Successor Auditor”) effective September 9, 2025.

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor effective September 9, 2025, until the close of the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s audit reports in connection with the two most recently completed fiscal years. There are no reportable events (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee and filed on SEDAR+.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,000 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 500 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and LinkedIn.

