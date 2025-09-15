Arda Launches Free Kanban Card Generator For Manufacturers

Seattle, Washington, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arda, a leading innovator in inventory management solutions for manufacturing businesses, today announced the launch of its new, free online tool for creating and printing Kanban cards. This new tool provides manufacturers with a powerful, no-cost entry point into testing out the power of Kanban for managing their inventory and materials replenishment workflows.





The Kanban system, originating from Toyota Production System, is a visual methodology designed to manage and optimize production workflows in manufacturing. It operates on a "pull" principle, where production or replenishment is triggered only when needed, minimizing waste, reducing overproduction, and ensuring a continuous flow of materials. Traditionally, this involves the use of physical Kanban cards that signal the need for more parts or materials, ensuring that inventory is always replenished precisely when it's consumed.

Arda takes the Kanban methodology into the 21st century by offering a sophisticated inventory system that connects physical Kanban Cards on the shop floor to a robust digital platform. Recognizing that many manufacturers, especially SMBs, grapple with constant stockouts, wasted time managing supplies, and the complexities of expensive ERP systems, Arda provides a visual, highly scalable and data-driven Kanban solution for inventory management. It utilizes simple physical Kanban cards with QR codes that, when scanned, trigger automated reordering processes, eliminate stockouts, and provide real-time inventory visibility. Arda's core value lies in its ability to simplify inventory management, increase efficiency, reduce costs and unlock significant growth by freeing owners and staff from day-to-day operational firefighting.

"We believe that every manufacturer, regardless of their size, deserves access to tools that can transform their operations" said Kyle Henson, CEO of Arda. "Our new free Kanban card generator tool is a testament to that belief. It's an easy and fast way for any business to experience the tangible benefits of the Kanban system, helping them reduce stockouts, save time and lay the groundwork for a more efficient and scalable production environment. We've seen firsthand how the simplicity of these cards tied to a powerful digital backend can completely transform how companies manage their inventory."

The new free tool allows users to:

Generate QR Code-Powered Kanban Cards: Create custom Kanban cards with scannable QR codes for individual parts or materials.

Support Bulk Creation: Effortlessly generate numerous cards by uploading data via a simple CSV file, using a provided Excel template for easy data organization.

Facilitate Printing: Prepare cards for printing, enabling immediate implementation on the shop floor.

This free Kanban Card Generator provides a foundational element of Arda's comprehensive inventory management system, allowing businesses to immediately begin implementing Kanban in their facility. As part of Arda's commitment to empowering manufacturing excellence, this tool is available now for free on the Arda website.

About Arda



Arda builds inventory software manufacturers love to use that is intuitive, powerful and rooted in best-in-class operations science. Arda’s shop-floor-first approach to material flow starts with scanning QR codes embedded on simple Kanban cards that trigger automated replenishment workflows and make ordering 10x faster. Manufacturers deploying Arda get value on day one and systemize their inventory one Kanban card at a time, consistently achieving transformational results: 2x revenue, 5x throughput, and 80% inventory reductions.

Press inquiries

Arda

https://arda.cards/

Kyle Henson

Kyle@arda.cards