Lawn Pride of North Houston Surpasses 100 Google Reviews While Maintaining Exceptional 4.9-Star Rating

Houston, TX, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawn Pride of North Houston, a premier lawn care service provider, announced today that it has exceeded 100 Google reviews while maintaining an outstanding 4.9-star rating. This achievement reflects the company's commitment to delivering exceptional lawn care Houston residents have come to trust since launching operations in January 2024.





The milestone comes during peak planning season for Houston-area homeowners preparing their lawns for the upcoming fall season, highlighting the strong demand for professional lawn care services in the rapidly expanding North Houston corridor.

"Reaching 100 five-star reviews is incredibly humbling," said Christian Nash, Owner of Lawn Pride of North Houston. "I want to thank our dedicated team and the North Houston community for their trust. We're proud to provide the best lawn care Houston has to offer, and these reviews reflect our commitment to transforming every lawn we touch."

Lawn Pride of North Houston offers a comprehensive suite of professional lawn care services designed to maintain healthy, vibrant lawns throughout the year. The company's service portfolio includes fertilizer applications, weed control, liquid aeration, fungicide treatments, surface-level insect treatments, grub control, overseeding, pre-emergent applications, soil enhancers, and moisture management solutions.

The company serves homeowners across Houston and surrounding communities, including Cypress, Katy, Spring, Tomball, The Woodlands, Jersey Village, Memorial, Cinco Ranch, Klein, Hockley, and Spring Branch. This extensive service area allows Lawn Pride to bring professional lawn care expertise to diverse neighborhoods throughout the greater Houston metropolitan region.

"What sets us apart is our scientific approach to lawn care combined with personalized service," added Nathaniel Smith, Vice President of Lawn Pride of North Houston. "Every lawn is unique, and we tailor our treatment programs to address the specific needs of Houston's climate and soil conditions. Our customers appreciate the expertise and reliability we bring to every service call."

Nash emphasized the company's forward-looking vision: "These reviews represent more than customer satisfaction – they represent trust and partnership with our community. As we continue growing, we remain committed to maintaining the highest service standards that have earned us this recognition. Our goal is to be the lawn care partner North Houston homeowners rely on for years to come."

Lawn Pride of North Houston operates as a fully licensed and insured lawn care service provider, employing skilled technicians trained in the latest lawn care techniques and safety protocols. The company's growth has contributed to local job creation while establishing partnerships with regional suppliers and vendors, supporting the broader North Houston business community.

The company's success reflects the growing demand for professional lawn care services in Houston's competitive real estate market, where well-maintained landscapes significantly contribute to property values and neighborhood appeal.

For professional lawn care services in Houston and surrounding areas, contact Lawn Pride of North Houston at (346) 200-4639 or visit https://lawnpride.com/north-houston/ to schedule your service today.





About Lawn Pride of North Houston



