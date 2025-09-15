Sydney Palmer LLC Announces Gianluca Gibbons’ Debut Book How to Hijack Reality Reaches #1 on Amazon Ahead of Official Release

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney Palmer LLC, a brand storytelling and business consultancy, announced today that its founder, Gianluca Gibbons, has achieved Amazon #1 Best Seller status with his debut book How to Hijack Reality: A Divine Appointment With Endless Possibilities. The book has reached the top spot in four categories and secured the #1 Top New Release designation, despite its official release date being set for September 26, 2025. Even ahead of launch, How to Hijack Reality is ranking alongside classics like The Four Agreements and works by Dr. Joe Dispenza, signaling Gibbons’ arrival as one of the boldest new voices in personal transformation.





(Credit: Pictured left Gianluca Gibbons photographed by Demenyuk Andrey, pictured right How To Hijack Reality book cover by artist Crystal Chavez.)

“Gianluca Gibbons is not just a writer; he's a visionary, an artist, and one of the most profound thinkers of his generation. His words don’t just tell a story; they awaken something deep within, stirring the soul and challenging the mind,” says Christy Dreiling, entrepreneur, best-selling author, and writer of the book’s foreword. “This isn’t just a book; it's an experience, a catalyst for transformation.”

A Rising Voice in Personal Development

Gianluca Gibbons, MBA, is a trilingual Bermudian storyteller, entrepreneur, speaker, and musician whose career spans music, media, and business. He has collaborated with Grammy-winning artists, global brands, and top entertainment executives, building a career at the intersection of creativity and strategy.

As the founder of his US-based consultancy Sydney Palmer, he empowers brands through storytelling, PR, and business development.

Having lived in Bermuda, Cameroon, Jamaica, Spain, and the U.S. before the age of sixteen, Gibbons brings a uniquely global perspective to his work. His experiences across 16 countries and encounters with unconventional mentors deeply inform How to Hijack Reality, offering readers a transformative journey of resilience, imagination, and possibility.

About the Book

At its core, How to Hijack Reality asks one question: What if the limits you see aren’t real? Through vivid storytelling and actionable insights—many of which are grounded in biology, neuroscience, and psychology—Gibbons shows readers how to reshape their world from the inside out. Each chapter demonstrates how mindset shifts can literally rewire the brain, create new patterns of behavior, and unlock untapped potential.

“This book covers concepts I’ve taught on stage and in mentorship sessions,” says Porsché Mysticque Steele, award-winning book coach and independent publishing expert. “Rarely do I see these concepts written down because they often go against the status quo. I felt compelled to support this release after reading the manuscript.”

“I’m beyond grateful for my community that has supported this release,” Gibbons shared. “Thank you to each of you. I can’t wait to get this book into your hands and out into the world.”

What's next

The release of How to Hijack Reality coincides with another milestone: Gianluca Gibbons’ selection as a featured speaker at TEDxTemecula on September 27, 2025, where he will join seven other dynamic speakers—Glenn Morshower, Beth Bishop, Alex Kowalkoski, Dr. Supatra Tovar, Jennifer & Kenndey Swann, and Lance Wright—exploring the theme “Disrupt.”

His talk will build on the book’s mission to suggest that reality is created from the inside out, while inspiring audiences to break free from limiting beliefs and reimagine what’s possible.

With early momentum and growing demand, Gibbons is poised to become a sought-after voice in the personal growth and thought leadership space.

How to Hijack Reality is available for pre-order now on Amazon. Readers can connect with Gianluca Gibbons, follow his journey, and gain access to upcoming events, insights, and collaborations by visiting www.hijackreality.com.

About Sydney Palmer LLC

Sydney Palmer LLC. is a brand storytelling and business consultancy founded by Gianluca Gibbons. The company empowers entrepreneurs, creatives, and organizations through strategic communications, public relations, and narrative development. Based in Los Angeles, CA, Sydney Palmer LLC. helps visionary leaders transform ideas into influence.

