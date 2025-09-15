Ops+AI Launches to Redefine Business Growth: Where Strategy Meets Automation and Hustle Becomes Scale

Tampa, FL , Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ops+AI, a newly launched operations and automation company founded by entrepreneur and top-ranked podcast host Brian Lofrumento, today announced its official debut. The company introduces a streamlined approach to business growth by combining AI agents, Notion systems, Zapier automations, and custom GPTs into one cohesive infrastructure designed to serve as a “second brain” for entrepreneurs and small businesses.





Ops+AI

As AI hype floods the market, entrepreneurs are piling up tools without building the operational backbone to support them. Ops+AI exists to fix that problem. Its mission is to transform operational noise into streamlined growth by blending Notion systems, Zapier automations, custom GPTs, and AI agents into an integrated “second brain for your business.”

Where Strategy Meets Automation

Ops+AI is guided by the idea that true scale happens at the intersection of strategy, systems, and speed.

Strategy : designing businesses to grow intentionally, not reactively.

: designing businesses to grow intentionally, not reactively. Systems : replacing duct-taped tools with intelligent, interconnected infrastructure.

: replacing duct-taped tools with intelligent, interconnected infrastructure. Speed: enabling founders to move faster without sacrificing clarity.

“AI shouldn’t be loud or gimmicky,” said Ops+AI CEO and founder Brian Lofrumento. “It should be quiet power, embedded into systems that free entrepreneurs to focus on growth. That’s why we built Ops+AI.”

A Proven Foundation in a Top 1% Podcast

The company’s philosophy was born out of Lofrumento’s own journey of building the Wantrepreneur to Entrepreneur Podcast, which has become one of the top 1% of shows worldwide with over 1,200 episodes and seven new releases each week.

Behind the scenes, a lean team has turned the show into a full-scale media company, managing pre-production, production, post-production, guest management, and a thriving entrepreneurial community hosting monthly Speakers Only events and network connections. Month after month, this operational backbone has delivered consistent growth in organic traffic and audience reach.

Ops+AI represents the codification of those same systems: precision-built infrastructure designed to help other entrepreneurs scale without chaos.

A Team Built With Intention

Ops+AI reflects more than Lofrumento’s vision. It is the product of a team deliberately assembled around clarity and design. The company's team leverages talent from other ventures from within Lofrumento's ecosystem, including:

Laura Chaves , an operations strategist and key driver of the Wantrepreneur to Entrepreneur Podcast's global growth, brings structure and discipline to every client engagement. She ensures systems aren’t just ideas on paper, but living frameworks that drive measurable results.

, an operations strategist and key driver of the Wantrepreneur to Entrepreneur Podcast's global growth, brings structure and discipline to every client engagement. She ensures systems aren’t just ideas on paper, but living frameworks that drive measurable results. Ken Parungao, brand strategist, crafted Ops+AI’s identity to mirror its philosophy: operations as continuity and flow, AI as quiet intelligence, and scale as the transformation from unfilled potential to optimized systems.

Together, the team embodies Ops+AI’s ethos: helping founders escape the chaos of hustle and step into growth built on clarity.

The Meaning Behind the Brand

Ops+AI’s visual identity and messaging were designed to communicate more than just a name – they express a philosophy.

Circles as Operations: The grid of circles in the Ops+AI logo represents continuity, systems, and process — the building blocks of a well-run business. Their arrangement echoes modular design principles, symbolizing how Ops+AI builds interconnected, scalable systems rather than one-off fixes.

The grid of circles in the Ops+AI logo represents continuity, systems, and process — the building blocks of a well-run business. Their arrangement echoes modular design principles, symbolizing how Ops+AI builds interconnected, scalable systems rather than one-off fixes. The “+” Core: At the heart of the logo, a plus-shaped formation of filled circles represents growth, amplification, and integration. This is where operations have been optimized, automated, and scaled — where chaos becomes clarity.

At the heart of the logo, a plus-shaped formation of filled circles represents growth, amplification, and integration. This is where operations have been optimized, automated, and scaled — where chaos becomes clarity. Negative Space Sparkle (AI): Between the circles, a subtle sparkle shape emerges, symbolizing AI as a quiet, embedded force — not a gimmick, but precision intelligence that lives inside the systems we build.

Between the circles, a subtle sparkle shape emerges, symbolizing AI as a quiet, embedded force — not a gimmick, but precision intelligence that lives inside the systems we build. Unfilled Circles (Potential): The four open circles in the corners represent businesses that are already successful but haven’t yet built their operational backbone. Ops+AI exists to help those founders move from hustle to scale by “filling in” that potential with structure.

This symbolism tells the Ops+AI story visually: where fragmented tools become integrated platforms, where busywork becomes automation, and where hustle transforms into sustainable growth.

Escaping the Chaos Tax

With AI adoption accelerating, small businesses risk paying what Ops+AI calls the “chaos tax” – the lost hours, scattered focus, and missed opportunities that come from running on hustle instead of systems. Ops+AI positions itself as the alternative through precision, clarity, and sustainable speed.

“We built Ops+AI to show entrepreneurs they don’t need to choose between growth and sanity,” said Lofrumento. “With the right infrastructure, they can have both.”

Availability

Ops+AI is now onboarding early clients, offering operatinals audits, infrastructure buildouts, and ongoing optimization.

For more information, visit Ops+AI on the web.

About Ops+AI



Ops+AI is a high-leverage operations and automation company that helps entrepreneurs and small businesses scale by building intelligent infrastructure. Guided by the belief that growth happens where strategy meets automation, Ops+AI blends Notion systems, custom GPTs, Zapier automations, and AI agents into a “second brain for your business.” Founded by entrepreneur and top 1% podcaster Brian Lofrumento, Ops+AI helps founders scale with clarity and escape the chaos tax.

Press inquiries

Ops+AI

https://opsplusai.com/

Brian Lofrumento

brian@opsplusai.com





