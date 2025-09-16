Bright Green Corporation Merges with PharmAGRI Capital Partners; Lynn Stockwell Appointed CEO and Chairwoman

Tesla Robotics to Power Sovereign “Seed to Syringe” Pharmaceutical Infrastructure

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Green Corporation (OTC: BGXX) has announced its merger with PharmAGRI Capital Partners, a federally aligned pharmaceutical infrastructure platform architected to restore U.S. drug manufacturing sovereignty. The transaction consolidates BGXX’s DEA registrations, Board of Pharmacy licensure, audited financials, and Nasdaq history into PharmAGRI under a court-supervised restructuring plan filed in the District of New Mexico.

Effective immediately, Lynn Stockwell has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Chairwoman of PharmAGRI. Ms. Stockwell will appoint a new board composed of directors from her Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corps—a series of four Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) formed to acquire DEA-licensed and FDA-compliant pharmaceutical businesses. Acquisition Corps I has completed an IPO and II is completing the SEC review, with Corps III and IV in formation to expand the platform’s reach and consolidate sovereign production assets.

PharmAGRI’s vertically integrated model executes “seed to syringe” drug manufacturing entirely on American soil, supporting EB-5 investor pathways, federal contract capture, and export of U.S.-manufactured controlled substances. As part of the merger, PharmAGRI will assume control of Bright Green LLC, a USCIS- EB-5 Regional Center applicant. The Regional Center will undergo a strategic realignment to support sovereign pharmaceutical infrastructure, robotics deployment, and high-wage job creation consistent with EB-5 program requirements.

PharmAGRI has executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Tesla to deploy up to 10,000 Optimus 3+ humanoid robotics across its owner-operator farm operations, API synthesis, and prescription drug manufacturing. The deployment is engineered for diversion control and DEA labor compliance, eliminating low-wage repetitive tasks and elevating the substantially reduced labor force into high-wage technical roles. It also ensures no reliance on undocumented labor, replacing historically exploited roles with robotics and retraining programs that support sovereign employment and wage elevation. The robotic are designed to meet all DEA and FDA compliance and are audit ready around-the-clock independently generating reports on global inventory, including standard operating procedures at any of the work stations.

Ms. Stockwell commented on the strategic vision behind the merger and Tesla partnership:

"We have a bold vision and a highly capable team committed to on-shoring this critical segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Through decisive commitments and disciplined execution, we’ve opened the door to a future powered by Tesla—securing procurement and deployment of Optimus 3+ robotics and advanced technologies that streamline our operational blueprint. This initiative not only elevates wages and reinforces lawful immigration practices, but establishes a sovereign infrastructure positioned to earn federal contracts and deliver strong returns to shareholders with conviction, and capability to secure the U.S. supply chain in the interest of all Americans."

PharmAGRI will soon file a Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and will comply with all Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) requirements prior to its Nasdaq relisting. The proposed reverse stock split and preferred share issuance remain subject to final court and FINRA approval, after which Lynn Stockwell will become the majority shareholder of the combined company, consolidating governance and capital control to execute the platform’s sovereign pharmaceutical mission.

The company intends to complete its initial public offering (IPO) before year-end 2025, positioning PharmAGRI for full market access, federal contract execution, and strategic expansion across U.S. pharmaceutical infrastructure—while strengthening its mergers and acquisitions strategy to grow the revenue base and consolidate sovereign production assets.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of such date. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement the Plan and raise funds under the Company’s EB-5 program, the impact that new officers, directors and employees may have on the Company and the Company’s business and results of operations. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied

