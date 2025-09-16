China-Australia ties have "exciting opportunities" especially in services trade: Australian accounting expert

 | Source: 2025 CIFTIS 2025 CIFTIS

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services."

"I've seen more EVs in China in a day and a half than I've seen in probably a month in Australia," said Mr. Dale Pinto, President and chair of the board, CPA Australia.

During the 2025 CIFTIS, the president of CPA Australia praises China's edge in industries like green energy and technology, noting "exciting opportunities" for China-Australia cooperation -- especially in services trade.

https://xhnewsapi.xinhuaxmt.com/share/news_pc?id=1124161373573120&showType=3008&utdId=46cc26cd69c55a5c146bbb5645f92d68&version=5.0.0&projectSource=1&clientMarket=huawei&appChannel=huawei

Source: 2025 CIFTIS

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                green energy
                            

                



        




        

            

            
Contact Data


                
                
        



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading