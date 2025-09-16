Annature Powers ID Verification and eSigning for OnboardMe





BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annature, Australia’s leading provider of eSignature and identity verification solutions for the accounting and bookkeeping industry, has partnered with OnboardMe to power a seamless and compliant onboarding experience for professional services firms.

OnboardMe simplifies client intake through smart forms, automated workflows, approvals, and secure payment collection. By embedding Annature’s identity verification and eSigning technology, the platform now enables firms to meet the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) and Australian Taxation Office (ATO) proof of identity requirements—without leaving the onboarding process.

“Identity verification is critical for accountants and bookkeepers, and with AML/CTF Tranche 2 on the horizon, the need for secure, purpose-built solutions has never been greater,” said Corey Cacic, CEO of Annature. “We’re proud to support OnboardMe’s approach to compliance and simplicity.”

The partnership goes beyond identity checks. OnboardMe now supports electronic signing of key ASIC forms, including the 362 Notification, used to nominate or cease a registered agent or update a contact address. Previously a manual step, this form can now be completed and signed entirely online.

Used by firms across Australia, OnboardMe allows practices to collect client information, execute engagement letters, process payments, and verify identities in one flow—helping reduce delays and improve compliance outcomes.

“Our mission has always been to remove the friction from onboarding and engagement,” said Lee Williams, Co-Founder of OnboardMe. “Annature’s tools make compliance seamless and ensure ease of use is always front and centre.”

Annature’s eSigning and identity verification platform is trusted to process thousands of secure transactions each week. Its API-first design allows platforms like OnboardMe to embed advanced verification and signing workflows with minimal overhead—giving small and mid-sized firms access to enterprise-grade compliance tools.

“We built Annature to work where businesses already work,” said Cacic. “This partnership is about delivering modern onboarding experiences with compliance built in.”

ABOUT ANNATURE:

Annature is Australia's leading eSignature and identity verification provider, trusted by over 4,000 businesses. With a pay-as-you-go model, ISO 27001 certification, and deep integration into the business app ecosystem, Annature delivers secure, affordable, and locally supported solutions for professionals across the country.

https://www.annature.com.au

ABOUT ONBOARDME

OnboardMe is an Engagement and Client Onboarding platform for professional services firms. With features including Engagement Letters, Intuitive Onboarding Forms, Ethical Letters and Payment collection, OnboardMe helps firms onboard clients quickly, easily, and securely.

https://onboardme.app/

