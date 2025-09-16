MEXC Ventures Partners with Solana ANZ for Web3 Builders and Traders Night in Melbourne





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures , an investment division of the MEXC global crypto exchange, partnered with Solana ANZ, the official regional chapter of the Solana Foundation, to co-host the Web3 Builders and Traders Night at Collins Square in Melbourne. This event marked the first-ever collaboration between MEXC Ventures and Solana ANZ, and also signaled MEXC Ventures' debut entry into the Solana builder ecosystem in Australia.

The event, held on September 4 at Collins Square from 6-8pm, attracted over 50 Web3 professionals, including Solana developers, DAO contributors, project founders, and community organizers, providing attendees with opportunities to share ecosystem updates, discuss emerging projects, and establish connections within Australia's growing Web3 landscape. A raffle drawing, offering 5 Australia CryptoCon tickets, attracted high engagement from attendees, further enhancing the on-site experience.

The successful Melbourne event demonstrates MEXC Ventures' commitment to supporting the local Web3 builder community through strategic partnerships and direct engagement. By collaborating with Solana ANZ, MEXC Ventures helps foster connections within the developer ecosystem and supports the growth of innovative blockchain projects in the region.

Looking ahead, MEXC Ventures plans to continue supporting builder communities across the Asia-Pacific region through targeted partnerships and initiatives that facilitate knowledge sharing and ecosystem development.

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through investments in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, M&A and incubation. Upholding the principle of “Empowering Growth Through Synergy,” MEXC Ventures is committed to supporting innovative ideas and active builders in crypto. As an investor and supporter of TON and Aptos, MEXC Ventures looks forward to being at the forefront of TON and Aptos innovations and actively partnering with builders to drive the ecosystem forward.

