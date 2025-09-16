LLVision Unveils Leion Hey2 AR Translation Glasses at IFA 2025

BERLIN, GERMANY, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLVision unveiled Leion Hey2, its next-generation AR translation glasses, at IFA 2025. Designed for everyday, face-to-face conversations, Leion Hey2 brings real-time subtitling to a lightweight, wear-all-day form factor.

Building on IFA's "Imagine the Future" theme, LLVision highlighted advances in optics, AI and human–computer interaction. Leion Hey2 is built to remove language barriers and make multilingual conversations feel natural across daily and professional settings.

At 49g, Leion Hey2 features a classic browline silhouette and self-adjusting spring hinges for a secure, comfortable fit across face shapes. A refined mix of gloss and matte finishes makes it suitable for everyday wear.





LLVision's proprietary optical engine uses ultra-thin 0.4 mm lenses that remain bright enough for subtitles in direct sunlight. An advanced anti-glare treatment reduces chromatic aberration for clear, stable text.

Real-time translation is core to Leion Hey2: it supports two-way translation in 100+ languages and dialects, with latency under 500 ms and accuracy up to 98%, depending on environment. A 360-degree spatial audio system and neural-network noise reduction separate speakers, filter background noise and enable voiceprint recognition in busy spaces study-abroad classrooms and cross-language meetings. The result is a practical tool for travel, international business and multilingual teamwork.

Leion Hey2 delivers up to 8 hours of continuous use per charge. The compact charging case holds up to 12 additional charges—providing as much as 96 hours of total use for multi-day trips.

The built-in Hey Agent lets users control the device by voice, access information in real time and auto-generate multilingual meeting notes. It understands natural speech—including slang and industry terms—for both professional and everyday scenarios.

"Technology should foster inclusive, human connection, " said Roy Lou, chief operating officer at LLVision. "With Leion Hey2, we show how AI and AR can make cross-language and cross-cultural communication feel effortless and intuitive."

