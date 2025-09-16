FTI Consulting Strengthens Capabilities in Germany with Addition of Senior Cybersecurity Expert

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) has further strengthened its European cybersecurity capabilities with the addition of André Reichow-Prehn as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Cybersecurity practice in Germany.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Reichow-Prehn will advise clients on cybersecurity threat intelligence and cyber risk management and work closely with other members of the Cybersecurity team in Germany to lead strategies for effective incident response.

“Expertise like André’s is in high demand as businesses face increasingly sophisticated and fast-changing threats,” said David Dunn, EMEA Head of the Cybersecurity practice at FTI Consulting. “We continue to deepen our bench of experts around the world and are pleased to welcome André to our growing Cybersecurity practice in Germany, where his skills will complement those of our existing colleagues.”

Mr. Reichow-Prehn, who is based in Hamburg, brings 20 years of cybersecurity experience to FTI Consulting. With a focus on threat-led cybersecurity, his expertise includes incident response, digital forensic analysis, strategy, governance, risk management, cybersecurity architecture and defence more broadly.

Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of the Cybersecurity practice at FTI Consulting, added, “An effective, well-informed playbook for preparing for and responding to cyber threats is a boardroom priority. Having led responses to high-stakes incidents in Germany and other markets we serve, André will provide the strategic and pragmatic advice clients need during cybersecurity events. His arrival is another important step in our strategy to build exceptional teams with the skills to tackle our clients’ most pressing challenges.”

Before joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Reichow-Prehn was the Managing Partner for Palo Alto Networks’ incident response service, Unit 42, across Central and Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) and Latin America. Prior to this, he held cybersecurity and incident response roles at EY and PwC.

Mr. Reichow-Prehn has worked with clients across a range of industries and brings extensive defence sector expertise, having previously served as Head of Cyber Programs at Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH, an international defence supplier.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. André Reichow-Prehn said, “I am excited to join FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity team at a time when it is investing in the capabilities of its German and global team. I look forward to working with talented colleagues who share my commitment to strengthening cyber threat awareness and response.”

