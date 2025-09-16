Software-Defined Data Center Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Shift from Hardware-Centric to Software-Driven Models Accelerates Workload Provisioning and Streamlines Global IT Infrastructure

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software-Defined Data Center Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Software-Defined Data Center market grew from USD 71.68 billion in 2024 to USD 89.05 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue expanding at a CAGR of 23.34%, reaching USD 252.46 billion by 2030.

The software-defined data center market is transforming the way enterprises manage IT infrastructure, delivering infrastructure strategies optimized for agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. With growing adoption across industries, stakeholders seek actionable intelligence on trends, challenges, and forward-looking opportunities shaping this dynamic ecosystem.

Software-defined data center solutions are driving a shift from hardware-centric to virtualized, software-led operations. The market's growth reflects robust enterprise demand for centralized management, streamlined workload provisioning, and interoperability across geographically dispersed environments.

Software-defined data centers are reshaping infrastructure strategies for enterprises across the globe. Organizations prepared to integrate modular, scalable solutions and robust governance models are best positioned to unlock long-term agility and resilience in an evolving digital landscape.

Key Takeaways

Enterprises are leveraging software-defined architectures to decouple hardware dependencies, enabling rapid service provisioning and reducing complexity within modern IT operations.

Adoption is fueled by demand for centralized orchestration, supporting robust governance, compliance management, and workload flexibility across cloud and on-premises setups.

API-driven integration and support for open standards allow businesses to accelerate solution development, fostering continuous improvement in automation and analytics.

Hybrid and multi-cloud strategies are enabling seamless workload distribution, empowering organizations to optimize cloud investments and maintain control over sensitive operations.

Segment-specific requirements are driving tailored innovations in areas such as security automation for financial services, grid optimization for utilities, and performance guarantees for healthcare data compliance.

Collaborative ecosystems, encompassing open-source initiatives and strategic vendor partnerships, enhance resilience against emerging risks and support rapid technology adoption across regions.

Why This Report Matters

Offers decision-ready intelligence to guide technology investment and vendor selection strategies.

Delivers clear perspectives on evolving operational models, risk mitigation, and compliance practices for critical infrastructure.

Empowers executives with granular segmentation analysis, revealing actionable pathways to optimize infrastructure modernization and innovation outcomes.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $89.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $252.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Organizations integrating AI-driven predictive analytics for automated SDDC infrastructure management

Adoption of edge-native SDDC architectures to support ultra-low latency enterprise applications

Integration of cloud-native container orchestration platforms within software-defined data centers

Implementation of zero trust security frameworks and automated micro-segmentation in SDDCs

Deployment of composable hyperconverged infrastructure for dynamic workload mobility in SDDCs

Utilization of GPU virtualization in software-defined data centers for AI and ML workload acceleration

Emergence of sustainability-driven energy optimization in SDDC hardware and operations

Market Insights



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Scope & Segmentation

Component: Compute virtualization platforms, management & orchestration suites, software-defined networking, and software-defined storage solutions.

Compute virtualization platforms, management & orchestration suites, software-defined networking, and software-defined storage solutions. Deployment: Cloud (hybrid, private, public) and on-premises deployments across a range of IT estates.

Cloud (hybrid, private, public) and on-premises deployments across a range of IT estates. Organization Size: Large enterprises seeking mission-critical resilience and SMEs pursuing scalable, cost-efficient modular options.

Large enterprises seeking mission-critical resilience and SMEs pursuing scalable, cost-efficient modular options. End User: Solutions customized for sectors including BFSI, energy & utilities, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and retail & consumer goods.

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis, 2024

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

Competitive Analysis

VMware, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell Technologies Inc.

Nutanix, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/guspel

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment