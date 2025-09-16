Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Global Forecast 2025-2030 | Competitive Analysis of AWS, Apple, Cisco, Digital Realty, Equinix, Google, Microsoft, NEC, Salesforce, Schneider Electric, Vertiv

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Neutral Data Center Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Carbon Neutral Data Center Market grew from USD 34.44 billion in 2024 to USD 41.02 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 21.17%, reaching USD 109.01 billion by 2030. The growth underlines the accelerating pace of digital transformation and the corresponding imperative for sustainable facilities.

Senior leaders navigating data-driven growth must now ensure that digital infrastructure strategies align with emerging sustainability benchmarks. As environmental scrutiny intensifies, the carbon neutral data center market stands at the intersection of operational resilience, cost efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

The carbon neutral data center market is evolving into a model for responsible growth, driven by technology, stakeholder mandates, and regulatory momentum. Strategic alignment across functions will be critical to meeting the demands of sustainable digital transformation.

Key Takeaways

The shift to carbon neutral models now forms a core business imperative for organizations intent on meeting both compliance and stakeholder expectations for sustainability.

Amid rapid data growth, integrating modular design, advanced cooling, and AI-driven optimization is essential for maintaining reliability while managing power consumption.

Segmented approaches account for industry-specific mandates-financial, healthcare, telecom, and manufacturing leaders must adapt decarbonization methods to align with their operational realities.

Regional adoption varies: North America pioneers through incentives and private commitments, Europe leverages regulatory standards, while Asia-Pacific balances expansion with localized energy strategies.

Collaborative innovation, partnerships, and unified sustainability standards are accelerating the maturity of the carbon neutral data center ecosystem.

Supply chains are adapting as procurement teams consider not only upfront costs, but also total lifecycle emissions and energy usage efficiency.

Market Dynamics



Implementation of on-site renewable energy generation systems to achieve carbon neutral operations

Deployment of liquid cooling technologies to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions

Adoption of AI-driven energy optimization platforms for real-time carbon footprint reduction in data centers

Strategic power purchase agreements securing long-term renewable electricity supply for data center sustainability

Integration of battery energy storage systems to stabilize renewable supply and minimize grid carbon intensity

Use of circular economy principles for IT hardware recycling and refurbishment in carbon neutral data centers

Collaboration with green hydrogen providers for low-carbon backup power solutions in critical infrastructure

Implementation of advanced water management and reuse systems to lower the environmental footprint of cooling

Development of modular and prefabricated data center designs to accelerate net zero carbon deployments

Partnerships across supply chains to enforce carbon accounting and achieve end-to-end sustainability targets

Scope & Segmentation

Data Center Types: Colocation, enterprise, and hyperscale facilities, each presenting distinct energy sourcing, control, and sustainability management models.

Colocation, enterprise, and hyperscale facilities, each presenting distinct energy sourcing, control, and sustainability management models. Products: Hardware including energy-efficient servers and power units, software and platform solutions for workload optimization, and support services such as green energy procurement and compliance consulting.

Hardware including energy-efficient servers and power units, software and platform solutions for workload optimization, and support services such as green energy procurement and compliance consulting. End User Industries: Banking and financial services, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, and media-all driving unique sustainability requirements, from rigorous reporting to integrated data protection strategies.

Banking and financial services, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, and media-all driving unique sustainability requirements, from rigorous reporting to integrated data protection strategies. Deployment Sizes: Large enterprises implementing renewable megaprojects and advanced cooling, as well as small to medium organizations focused on scalable, rapid-impact efficiency solutions.

Large enterprises implementing renewable megaprojects and advanced cooling, as well as small to medium organizations focused on scalable, rapid-impact efficiency solutions. Regions: Americas (including US states such as California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio; and countries like Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (covering the UK, Germany, France, UAE, South Africa, and more), and Asia-Pacific (spanning China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and others).

Americas (including US states such as California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio; and countries like Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (covering the UK, Germany, France, UAE, South Africa, and more), and Asia-Pacific (spanning China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and others). Companies Analyzed: Coverage includes Amazon Web Services, Apple, Cisco, Digital Realty, Equinix, Google, Microsoft, NEC Corporation, Salesforce, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and several more sector leaders and innovators.

Coverage includes Amazon Web Services, Apple, Cisco, Digital Realty, Equinix, Google, Microsoft, NEC Corporation, Salesforce, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and several more sector leaders and innovators. Technologies: Solutions range from renewable energy procurement and on-site solar, to advanced cooling like liquid immersion, digital innovations including AI-powered workload scheduling, and strategies anchored in the circular economy and modular design.

Market Insights



