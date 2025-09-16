Data Center Outsourcing Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Enterprises with Clear Metrics and Adaptive Sourcing Frameworks Poised to Capture Opportunities in a Rapidly Evolving Market

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Outsourcing Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Center Outsourcing Market grew from USD 156.10 billion in 2024 to USD 168.20 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.54%, reaching USD 241.48 billion by 2030.

Data center outsourcing is undergoing significant change as organizations prioritize flexible infrastructure models, cost efficiency, and heightened service reliability. The sector is increasingly defined by innovations in cloud integration, heightened attention to data sovereignty, and rising sustainability requirements influencing enterprise decision-making.

As digital infrastructure complexity grows, senior leaders are reevaluating their approach to data center outsourcing as a means of achieving operational agility, sustainability, and resilience. The evolving landscape demands a focus on advanced services, regulatory compliance, and tailored infrastructure solutions guided by strategic imperatives.

Data center outsourcing is moving beyond cost reduction, serving now as a strategic platform for digitally driven growth and operational flexibility. Leaders with clear metrics and adaptable sourcing frameworks will be best positioned to capture emerging opportunities and manage evolving risks in this dynamic market.

Why This Report Matters

Informs procurement and infrastructure leaders with actionable market intelligence across technologies, sectors, and geographic contexts.

Supports strategic planning by highlighting regulatory influences, technology adoption patterns, and segment-specific opportunities essential for navigating data center outsourcing complexity.

Enables vendor risk evaluation and resilience planning amid shifting cost structures and global supply chain pressures.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $168.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $241.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Hybrid strategies that combine cloud-native and on-premises systems now underpin most outsourcing decisions, giving organizations new control over performance optimization and cost containment.

Adoption of edge computing is moving critical processing closer to end users, requiring providers to innovate around real-time data management and distributed infrastructure.

Green data center investments are accelerating, with providers increasingly integrating renewable energy and next-generation cooling, to align with both regulatory mandates and enterprise sustainability ambitions.

AI and machine learning are reshaping operational efficiency through predictive maintenance and automated resource allocation, enabling enhanced reliability and differentiated service levels.

Market segmentation reveals distinct requirements by sector: finance expects stringent compliance; energy focuses on critical uptime; healthcare demands confidentiality; while retail and IT need scalable analytics and rapid network deployments.

Scope & Segmentation

Service Type : Cloud Services, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Colocation, Cage Colocation, Rack Colocation, Suite Colocation, Managed Hosting, Dedicated Servers, Shared Hosting

: Cloud Services, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Colocation, Cage Colocation, Rack Colocation, Suite Colocation, Managed Hosting, Dedicated Servers, Shared Hosting Industry Vertical : Banking Finance Insurance, Energy Utilities, Government, Healthcare, IT Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail

: Banking Finance Insurance, Energy Utilities, Government, Healthcare, IT Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail Organization Size : Large Enterprises, Multinational Corporations, Regional Enterprises, Small Medium Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Micro Enterprises, Small Enterprises

: Large Enterprises, Multinational Corporations, Regional Enterprises, Small Medium Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Micro Enterprises, Small Enterprises Tier Standard : Tier I, Tier II, Tier III, Tier IV

: Tier I, Tier II, Tier III, Tier IV Key Companies Analyzed: Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, China Telecom Corporation Limited, Global Switch Holdings Limited, CyrusOne Inc., GDS Holdings Limited, KDDI Corporation, Iron Mountain Incorporated, Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

Market Insights



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Analysis, 2024

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

Competitive Analysis

Equinix, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

NTT Communications Corporation

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Global Switch Holdings Limited

CyrusOne Inc.

GDS Holdings Limited

KDDI Corporation

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

