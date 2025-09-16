Critical Materials Recovery Global Market Report 2026, Covering 160+ Companies and 20-Year Forecasts to 2046

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Critical Materials Recovery Market 2026-2046" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The critical materials recovery market represents a rapidly expanding sector focused on extracting valuable metals and minerals from secondary sources such as electronic waste, spent batteries, industrial by-products, and end-of-life products. This market has emerged as a strategic response to growing supply chain vulnerabilities, geopolitical tensions surrounding mineral resources, and the urgent need for sustainable material flows in an increasingly electrified global economy.

The market is primarily driven by the accelerating demand for critical materials in clean energy technologies, electric vehicles, and advanced electronics. Lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earth elements, platinum group metals, and semiconductor materials like gallium and indium have become essential for wind turbines, solar panels, EV batteries, and electronic devices. Traditional mining faces mounting challenges including resource depletion, environmental concerns, and concentrated supply chains often controlled by single countries, making secondary recovery increasingly attractive.

Current market forecasts suggest the global critical materials recovery sector will experience substantial growth through 2046, with lithium-ion battery recycling expected to dominate by volume and value. The market encompasses multiple material streams, with battery recycling representing the largest segment, followed by rare earth magnet recovery, semiconductor material extraction from e-waste, and platinum group metal recovery from automotive catalysts.

The recovery process typically involves two main stages: extraction and recovery. Extraction technologies include hydrometallurgy, pyrometallurgy, biometallurgy, and emerging approaches like ionic liquids and supercritical fluid extraction. Recovery technologies encompass solvent extraction, ion exchange, electrowinning, precipitation, and direct recycling methods. Each approach presents distinct advantages and challenges regarding efficiency, environmental impact, and economic viability.

Hydrometallurgical processes currently dominate commercial operations due to their versatility and lower energy requirements compared to pyrometallurgical methods. However, direct recycling technologies are gaining attention for their potential to preserve material structure and reduce processing steps, particularly for battery cathode materials and rare earth magnets.

The market can be segmented by material type, source, and recovery method. Battery recycling focuses primarily on lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese recovery from spent EV and consumer electronics batteries. Rare earth recovery targets neodymium, dysprosium, and terbium from permanent magnets in wind turbines and electric motors. Semiconductor recovery addresses gallium, indium, germanium, and tellurium from electronic waste and photovoltaic panels. Platinum group metal recovery concentrates on automotive catalysts and emerging hydrogen fuel cell applications.

Economic viability varies significantly across material types and regions. High-value materials like platinum group metals and rare earths generally offer better recovery economics, while lower-value materials like lithium require scale and efficiency improvements. Regulatory frameworks increasingly mandate recycling targets and extended producer responsibility, particularly in Europe, China, and parts of North America.

Government policies supporting circular economy principles and supply chain resilience are accelerating market development. The EU's Critical Raw Materials Act, US critical minerals initiatives, and China's recycling policies create regulatory momentum supporting secondary material recovery.

Key challenges include collection infrastructure development, technology scaling, economic competitiveness with primary production, and handling complex waste streams. Many critical materials exist in low concentrations within mixed waste, requiring sophisticated separation technologies and often making recovery economically marginal. The market trajectory toward 2046 suggests continued expansion driven by increasing waste availability, technological improvements, and policy support. Battery recycling is expected to scale dramatically as first-generation EV batteries reach end-of-life around 2030-2035. Rare earth recovery will likely benefit from growing magnet waste streams and supply security concerns. Success in this market requires balancing technological innovation with economic realities, while building robust collection and processing infrastructure to capture the full potential of secondary critical material resources.

The Global Critical Materials Recovery Market 2026-2046 report provides comprehensive analysis of the rapidly expanding critical raw materials recycling industry, driven by supply chain vulnerabilities, electrification trends, and circular economy imperatives. This authoritative report examines recovery technologies, market forecasts, regulatory landscapes, and competitive dynamics across lithium-ion battery recycling, rare earth element recovery, semiconductor material extraction, and platinum group metal reclamation.

Report contents include:

Definition and strategic importance of critical raw materials in global supply chains

Electronic waste as emerging source of valuable materials with recovery rate analysis

Electrification and renewable energy technology material requirements

Comprehensive regulatory landscape mapping across 11 major countries and global initiatives

Market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities through 2046

Technology readiness evaluation and performance metrics for extraction methods

Critical materials value chain analysis from collection to refined product delivery

Economic case studies and price trend analysis for key recovered materials (2020-2024)

20-year global market forecasts by material type, recovery source, and region (2026-2046)

Technology Analysis & Innovation Comprehensive coverage of 17 critical materials including demand trends and applications Primary versus secondary production comparison with environmental impact assessment Advanced extraction technologies: hydrometallurgy, pyrometallurgy, biometallurgy analysis Emerging technologies: ionic liquids, electroleaching, supercritical fluid extraction Recovery methods: solvent extraction, ion exchange, electrowinning, precipitation, biosorption Direct recycling approaches for batteries and rare earth magnets SWOT analysis for each technology category with commercialization readiness assessment

Market Segments & Applications Semiconductor materials recovery from e-waste and photovoltaic systems Collection infrastructure, pre-processing technologies, and metal recovery processes Lithium-ion battery recycling value chain with cathode chemistry analysis Mechanical, thermal, and chemical pre-treatment methods Hydrometallurgical, pyrometallurgical, and direct recycling process comparison Beyond lithium-ion battery technologies including solid-state and lithium-sulfur systems Rare earth element recovery from permanent magnets and electronic components Long-loop versus short-loop recycling methods with hydrogen decrepitation analysis Platinum group metal recovery from automotive catalysts and fuel cell systems Regional market forecasts with capacity analysis and competitive landscape mapping



Company Profiles:

The report features comprehensive profiles of 166 industry leaders

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Definition and Importance of Critical Raw Materials

1.2 E-Waste as a Source of Critical Raw Materials

1.3 Electrification, Renewable and Clean Technologies

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.4.1 European Union

1.4.2 United States

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 Australia

1.4.6 Canada

1.4.7 India

1.4.8 South Korea

1.4.9 Brazil

1.4.10 Russia

1.4.11 Global Initiatives

1.5 Key Market Drivers and Restraints

1.6 The Global Critical Raw Materials Market in 2025

1.7 Critical Material Extraction Technology

1.7.1 TRL of critical material extraction technologies

1.7.2 Value Proposition

1.7.3 Recovery of critical materials from secondary sources (e.g., end-of-life products, industrial waste)

1.7.4 Critical rare-earth element recovery from secondary sources

1.7.5 Li-ion battery technology metal recovery

1.7.6 Critical semiconductor materials recovery

1.7.7 Critical platinum group metal recovery

1.7.8 Critical platinum Group metal recovery

1.8 Critical Raw Materials Value Chain

1.9 The Economic Case for Critical Raw Materials Recovery

1.10 Price Trends for Key Recovered Materials (2020-2024)

1.11 Global market forecasts

1.11.1 By Material Type (2025-2046)

1.11.2 By Recovery Source (2025-2046)

1.11.3 By Region (2025-2046)

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Critical Raw Materials

2.2 Global situation in supply and trade

2.3 Circular economy

2.3.1 Circular use of critical raw materials

2.4 Critical and strategic raw materials used in the energy transition

2.4.1 Greening critical metals

2.5 Established and emerging secondary sources for critical material recovery

2.6 Business models for critical material recovery from secondary sources

2.7 Metals and minerals processed and extracted

2.7.1 Copper

2.7.1.1 Global copper demand and trends

2.7.1.2 Markets and applications

2.7.1.3 Copper extraction and recovery

2.7.2 Nickel

2.7.2.1 Global nickel demand and trends

2.7.2.2 Markets and applications

2.7.2.3 Nickel extraction and recovery

2.7.3 Cobalt

2.7.3.1 Global cobalt demand and trends

2.7.3.2 Markets and applications

2.7.3.3 Cobalt extraction and recovery

2.7.4 Rare Earth Elements (REE)

2.7.4.1 Global Rare Earth Elements demand and trends

2.7.4.2 Markets and applications

2.7.4.3 Rare Earth Elements extraction and recovery

2.7.4.4 Recovery of REEs from secondary resources

2.7.5 Lithium

2.7.5.1 Global lithium demand and trends

2.7.5.2 Markets and applications

2.7.5.3 Lithium extraction and recovery

2.7.6 Gold

2.7.6.1 Global gold demand and trends

2.7.6.2 Markets and applications

2.7.6.3 Gold extraction and recovery

2.7.7 Uranium

2.7.7.1 Global uranium demand and trends

2.7.7.2 Markets and applications

2.7.7.3 Uranium extraction and recovery

2.7.8 Zinc

2.7.8.1 Global Zinc demand and trends

2.7.8.2 Markets and applications

2.7.8.3 Zinc extraction and recovery

2.7.9 Manganese

2.7.9.1 Global manganese demand and trends

2.7.9.2 Markets and applications

2.7.9.3 Manganese extraction and recovery

2.7.10 Tantalum

2.7.10.1 Global tantalum demand and trends

2.7.10.2 Markets and applications

2.7.10.3 Tantalum extraction and recovery

2.7.11 Niobium

2.7.11.1 Global niobium demand and trends

2.7.11.2 Markets and applications

2.7.11.3 Niobium extraction and recovery

2.7.12 Indium

2.7.12.1 Global indium demand and trends

2.7.12.2 Markets and applications

2.7.12.3 Indium extraction and recovery

2.7.13 Gallium

2.7.13.1 Global gallium demand and trends

2.7.13.2 Markets and applications

2.7.13.3 Gallium extraction and recovery

2.7.14 Germanium

2.7.14.1 Global germanium demand and trends

2.7.14.2 Markets and applications

2.7.14.3 Germanium extraction and recovery

2.7.15 Antimony

2.7.15.1 Global antimony demand and trends

2.7.15.2 Markets and applications

2.7.15.3 Antimony extraction and recovery

2.7.16 Scandium

2.7.16.1 Global scandium demand and trends

2.7.16.2 Markets and applications

2.7.16.3 Scandium extraction and recovery

2.7.17 Graphite

2.7.17.1 Global graphite demand and trends

2.7.17.2 Markets and applications

2.7.17.3 Graphite extraction and recovery

2.8 Recovery sources

2.8.1 Primary sources

2.8.2 Secondary sources

2.8.2.1 Extraction

2.8.2.1.1 Hydrometallurgical extraction

2.8.2.1.1.1 Overview

2.8.2.1.1.2 Lixiviants

2.8.2.1.1.3 SWOT analysis

2.8.2.1.2 Pyrometallurgical extraction

2.8.2.1.2.1 Overview

2.8.2.1.2.2 SWOT analysis

2.8.2.1.3 Biometallurgy

2.8.2.1.3.1 Overview

2.8.2.1.3.2 SWOT analysis

2.8.2.1.4 Ionic liquids and deep eutectic solvents

2.8.2.1.4.1 Overview

2.8.2.1.4.2 SWOT analysis

2.8.2.1.5 Electroleaching extraction

2.8.2.1.5.1 Overview

2.8.2.1.5.2 SWOT analysis

2.8.2.1.6 Supercritical fluid extraction

2.8.2.1.6.1 Overview

2.8.2.1.6.2 SWOT analysis

2.8.2.2 Recovery

2.8.2.2.1 Solvent extraction

2.8.2.2.1.1 Overview

2.8.2.2.1.2 Rare-Earth Element Recovery

2.8.2.2.1.3 SWOT analysis

2.8.2.2.2 Ion exchange recovery

2.8.2.2.2.1 Overview

2.8.2.2.2.2 SWOT analysis

2.8.2.2.3 Ionic liquid (IL) and deep eutectic solvent (DES) recovery

2.8.2.2.3.1 Overview

2.8.2.2.3.2 SWOT analysis

2.8.2.2.4 Precipitation

2.8.2.2.4.1 Overview

2.8.2.2.4.2 Coagulation and flocculation

2.8.2.2.4.3 SWOT analysis

2.8.2.2.5 Biosorption

2.8.2.2.5.1 Overview

2.8.2.2.5.2 SWOT analysis

2.8.2.2.6 Electrowinning

2.8.2.2.6.1 Overview

2.8.2.2.6.2 SWOT analysis

2.8.2.2.7 Direct materials recovery

2.8.2.2.7.1 Overview

2.8.2.2.7.2 Rare-earth Oxide (REO) Processing Using Molten Salt Electrolysis

2.8.2.2.7.3 Rare-earth Magnet Recycling by Hydrogen Decrepitation

2.8.2.2.7.4 Direct Recycling of Li-ion Battery Cathodes by Sintering

2.8.2.2.7.5 SWOT analysis

3 CRITICAL RAW MATERIALS RECOVERY IN SEMICONDUCTORS

3.1 Critical semiconductor materials

3.2 Electronic waste (e-waste)

3.2.1 Types of Critical Raw Materials found in E-Waste

3.3 Photovoltaic and solar technologies

3.3.1 Common types of PV panels and their critical semiconductor components

3.3.2 Silicon Recovery Technology for Crystalline-Si PVs

3.3.3 Tellurium Recovery from CdTe Thin-Film Photovoltaics

3.3.4 Solar Panel Manufacturers and Recovery Rates

3.4 Concentration and value of Critical Raw Materials in E-Waste

3.5 Applications and Importance of Key Critical Raw Materials

3.6 Waste Recycling and Recovery Processes

3.7 Collection and Sorting Infrastructure

3.8 Pre-Processing Technologies

3.9 Metal Recovery Technologies

3.9.1 Pyrometallurgy

3.9.2 Hydrometallurgy

3.9.3 Biometallurgy

3.9.4 Supercritical Fluid Extraction

3.9.5 Electrokinetic Separation

3.9.6 Mechanochemical Processing

3.10 Global market 2025-2046

3.10.1 Ktonnes

3.10.2 Revenues

3.10.3 Regional

4 CRITICAL RAW MATERIALS RECOVERY IN LI-ION BATTERIES

4.1 Critical Li-ion Battery Metals

4.2 Critical Li-ion Battery Technology Metal Recovery

4.3 Lithium-Ion Battery recycling value chain

4.4 Black mass powder

4.5 Recycling different cathode chemistries

4.6 Preparation

4.7 Pre-Treatment

4.7.1 Discharging

4.7.2 Mechanical Pre-Treatment

4.7.3 Thermal Pre-Treatment

4.8 Comparison of recycling techniques

4.9 Hydrometallurgy

4.9.1 Method overview

4.9.1.1 Solvent extraction

4.9.2 SWOT analysis

4.10 Pyrometallurgy

4.10.1 Method overview

4.10.2 SWOT analysis

4.11 Direct recycling

4.11.1 Method overview

4.11.1.1 Electrolyte separation

4.11.1.2 Separating cathode and anode materials

4.11.1.3 Binder removal

4.11.1.4 Relithiation

4.11.1.5 Cathode recovery and rejuvenation

4.11.1.6 Hydrometallurgical-direct hybrid recycling

4.11.2 SWOT analysis

4.12 Other methods

4.12.1 Mechanochemical Pretreatment

4.12.2 Electrochemical Method

4.12.3 Ionic Liquids

4.13 Recycling of Specific Components

4.13.1 Anode (Graphite)

4.13.2 Cathode

4.13.3 Electrolyte

4.14 Recycling of Beyond Li-ion Batteries

4.14.1 Conventional vs Emerging Processes

4.14.2 Li-Metal batteries

4.14.3 Lithium sulfur batteries (Li-S)

4.14.4 All-solid-state batteries (ASSBs)

4.15 Economic case for Li-ion battery recycling

4.15.1 Metal prices

4.15.2 Second-life energy storage

4.15.3 LFP batteries

4.15.4 Other components and materials

4.15.5 Reducing costs

4.16 Competitive landscape

4.17 Global capacities, current and planned

4.18 Future outlook

4.19 Global market 2025-2046

4.19.1 Chemistry

4.19.2 Ktonnes

4.19.3 Revenues

4.19.4 Regional

5 CRITICAL RARE-EARTH ELEMENT RECOVERY

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Permanent magnet applications

5.3 Recovery technologies

5.3.1 Long-loop and short-loop recovery methods

5.3.2 Hydrogen decrepitatio

5.3.3 Powder metallurgy (PM)

5.3.4 Long-loop magnet recycling

5.3.5 Solvent Extraction

5.3.6 Ion Exchange Resin Chromatography

5.3.7 Electrolysis and Metallothermic Reduction

5.4 Technologies for recycling rare earth magnets from waste

5.5 Markets

5.5.1 Rare-earth magnet market

5.5.2 Rare-earth magnet recovery technology

5.6 Global market 2025-2046

5.6.1 Ktonnes

5.6.2 Revenues

6 CRITICAL PLATINUM GROUP METAL RECOVERY

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply chain

6.3 Prices

6.4 PGM Recovery

6.5 PGM recovery from spent automotive catalysts

6.6 PGM recovery from hydrogen electrolyzers and fuel cells

6.6.1 Green hydrogen market

6.6.2 PGM recovery from hydrogen-related technologies

6.6.3 Catalyst Coated Membranes (CCMs)

6.6.4 Fuel cell catalysts

6.6.5 Emerging technologies

6.6.5.1 Microwave-assisted Leaching

6.6.5.2 Supercritical Fluid Extraction

6.6.5.3 Bioleaching

6.6.5.4 Electrochemical Recovery

6.6.5.5 Membrane Separation

6.6.5.6 Ionic Liquids

6.6.5.7 Photocatalytic Recovery

6.6.6 Sustainability of the hydrogen economy

6.7 Markets

6.8 Global market 2025-2046

6.8.1 Ktonnes

6.8.2 Revenues

7 COMPANY PROFILES (166 company profiles)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:









