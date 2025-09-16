Offsite Data Center Power Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Digitization and Sustainability Agendas Drive Shift to Prefabricated, Resilient Power Solutions for Distributed Workloads

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offsite Data Center Power Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Offsite Data Center Power Market grew from USD 39.89 billion in 2024 to USD 45.86 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 14.68%, reaching USD 90.78 billion by 2030.

Senior leaders face expanding complexities as digital transformation accelerates and sustainable infrastructure becomes critical. The offsite data center power market is redefining how enterprises approach operational continuity and efficiency. With this shift, reliable, adaptable power solutions have become a fundamental driver for powering growth, innovation, and resilience in global IT and business operations.

Heightened reliance on advanced power infrastructure supports mission-critical workloads, disaster recovery, and the migration to digital services. Innovation in backup systems, capacity expansion, and modular power approaches are shaping procurement and investment priorities. Stakeholders see growing emphasis on integrating energy storage, modular deployment, and predictive maintenance to meet evolving needs across multiple sectors.

Leadership teams equipped with this analysis are prepared to reshape power provisioning strategies, address regulatory and technological challenges, and unlock new opportunities across global data center operations. Adopting these insights supports sustainable competitive advantage and uninterrupted enterprise performance.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Digitization and sustainability agendas are pushing organizations to rethink conventional backup, with hybrid and renewable-integrated power configurations becoming mainstream for offsite data centers.

Distributed workloads-especially those related to edge computing and artificial intelligence-are increasing the need for modular and prefabricated power systems, ensuring agility and reliability in diverse environments.

Modern maintenance strategies now leverage digital twin models and real-time telemetry, shifting organizations toward predictive diagnostics and remote orchestration of power assets both centrally and at the edge.

Organizations must adapt to stricter environmental and reliability standards, emphasizing transparent performance metrics and predictive maintenance as key differentiators in technology selection and operational strategy.

Strategic partnerships, R&D investments in storage chemistries (such as solid-state batteries and hydrogen fuel cells), and turnkey resilience services illustrate the sector's focus on holistic, future-ready solutions.

Aligning procurement and design strategies with global and regional regulations is vital for maintaining infrastructure compliance, maximizing uptime, and achieving long-term sustainability objectives.

Why This Report Matters

Uncovers actionable intelligence for infrastructure investment, risk management, and compliance in offsite data center power planning.

Delivers segment-specific and regional insight enabling informed, agile decisions for long-term growth and operational stability.

Supports executive strategy formulation by detailing evolving market, technology, and regulatory conditions shaping the future of enterprise power solutions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $45.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $90.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Increasing adoption of modular microgrid systems integrating solar and wind for offsite data center power resilience

Growing deployment of hydrogen fuel cell backup power solutions to reduce carbon emissions in data centers

Rising implementation of AI-driven predictive load balancing for optimized offsite data center power efficiency

Surge in demand for high density lithium ion battery energy storage in offsite data center environments

Expansion of colocation provider partnerships with utilities for grid support and demand response services

Regulatory incentives and renewable power purchase agreements driving carbon neutral offsite data centers

Scope & Segmentation

Power Types: AC Power and DC Power to address diverse voltage stability and workload compatibility requirements.

AC Power and DC Power to address diverse voltage stability and workload compatibility requirements. Infrastructure Models: Battery backup, generators (covering diesel, gas, and hybrid solutions), power distribution units, and UPS systems (double conversion, line interactive, and standby variants) to fulfill various resilience and redundancy standards.

Battery backup, generators (covering diesel, gas, and hybrid solutions), power distribution units, and UPS systems (double conversion, line interactive, and standby variants) to fulfill various resilience and redundancy standards. Tier Levels: Tier I, II, III, and IV classifications for matching facility design with essential redundancy, availability, and business continuity objectives.

Tier I, II, III, and IV classifications for matching facility design with essential redundancy, availability, and business continuity objectives. Applications: Cloud service providers (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), colocation (carrier-neutral, single-tenant), disaster recovery solutions, and edge computing environments to support a broad range of enterprise and provider scenarios.

Cloud service providers (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), colocation (carrier-neutral, single-tenant), disaster recovery solutions, and edge computing environments to support a broad range of enterprise and provider scenarios. Capacity Ranges: Less than 1 MW, 1 to 5 MW, and greater than 5 MW for scalable infrastructure planning aligned with varying operational needs.

Less than 1 MW, 1 to 5 MW, and greater than 5 MW for scalable infrastructure planning aligned with varying operational needs. End User Industries: BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, and manufacturing sectors, each with tailored uptime and compliance requirements.

BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, and manufacturing sectors, each with tailored uptime and compliance requirements. Regional Focus: Americas (with detailed coverage of United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (highlighting markets such as United Kingdom, Germany, France, and others), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and key regional economies).

Market Insights



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Analysis, 2024

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

Competitive Analysis

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation plc

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Socomec Group

Riello UPS S.p.A.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

