Containerized Data Center Market Report 2025-2030 | Competitive Analysis of Key Players - AWS, Atos, Cannon, Cisco, Dell, Eaton, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, Rittal, Schneider, Vertiv

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Containerized Data Center Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The containerized data center market grew from USD 13.29 billion in 2024 to USD 16.11 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 21.55%, reaching USD 42.90 billion by 2030. This upward trend reflects heightened demand for modular data infrastructure as enterprises prioritize fast, efficient deployments and the ability to scale seamlessly across on-premises, remote, and edge locations.

The containerized data center market is transforming enterprise infrastructure, providing robust, portable, and modular solutions for organizations seeking operational agility and scalable digital resilience. This report equips senior leaders to evaluate emerging strategies, deployment models, and segment innovation while addressing evolving regulatory considerations.

Modular data center solutions are essential assets for agile, sustainable, and future-proofed digital infrastructure. Strategic adoption of containerized solutions enables enterprises to maintain resilience, operational control, and competitive edge in a continuously evolving digital landscape.

Market Snapshot: Containerized Data Center Market Growth Outlook

Scope & Segmentation

Solution Components: Hardware (cooling systems, networking devices, power supply, racks, servers, storage systems); Services (consulting, deployment and integration, managed services, support and maintenance); Software (backup and recovery, container orchestration, management, security, virtualization).

Hardware (cooling systems, networking devices, power supply, racks, servers, storage systems); Services (consulting, deployment and integration, managed services, support and maintenance); Software (backup and recovery, container orchestration, management, security, virtualization). Container Type: 20-foot and 40-foot configurations supporting a range of site and capacity requirements.

20-foot and 40-foot configurations supporting a range of site and capacity requirements. Cooling Technology: Air and liquid cooling solutions tailored to deployment density and thermal efficiency needs.

Air and liquid cooling solutions tailored to deployment density and thermal efficiency needs. Rack Count: Options accommodate up to 10 racks, 11-50 racks, and over 51 racks, ensuring suitability for various operational scales.

Options accommodate up to 10 racks, 11-50 racks, and over 51 racks, ensuring suitability for various operational scales. Enterprise Size: Large organizations and small to medium-sized businesses adopt modular data centers for both customized and standardized needs.

Large organizations and small to medium-sized businesses adopt modular data centers for both customized and standardized needs. End User Industries: Automotive, banking and financial services, education and research, energy and utilities, healthcare (hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research labs), IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce.

Automotive, banking and financial services, education and research, energy and utilities, healthcare (hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research labs), IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce. Company Profiles: Key vendors and service providers include Amazon Web Services, Atos, Cannon Technologies, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group, and others.

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

Containerized data centers offer rapid deployment and standardized performance across remote, urban, or temporary sites, supporting digital transformation goals.

The modular approach provides improved manageability, streamlined maintenance, and predictable scalability as organizational requirements evolve.

Integration of advanced cooling methods and renewable energy sources aligns with sustainability mandates and lowers long-term operational costs.

Deep cloud-native and edge computing integrations enable real-time workload scaling and reduced latency near data sources.

Segmentation within hardware, service, software, and vertical applications allows tailored infrastructure strategies for each industry and operational scale.

Key players are expanding innovation pipelines, offering consulting, implementation, and managed services for end-to-end solution delivery.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Rapid adoption of edge computing driving demand for modular containerized data centers

Integration of liquid cooling technologies reshaping efficiency in containerized data centers

Rising emphasis on sustainability fuels interest in green containerized data center solutions

Expansion of modular hyperscale data center campuses through standardized container modules

Growing deployment of AI-optimized containerized data centers to support high-performance workloads

Increasing regulatory focus on data security accelerating secure containerized data center adoption

Rising demand for edge computing solutions driving deployment of micro-containerized data centers at remote sites

Integration of renewable energy systems in containerized data centers to reduce carbon footprint and operational costs

Security challenges and solutions for securing containerized data center infrastructure against cyber threats

Shift towards containerized data centers for disaster recovery and business continuity in high-risk zones

Market Insights



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Analysis, 2024

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

Competitive Analysis

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Atos SE

Aurecon Group Pty. Ltd.

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Coromatic AB

Datapod

Dell Technologies Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

DXN Limited

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. by Furukawa Group

Genpower Australia Pty Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Nautilus Data Technologies.

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

PRECISION METALS QUEANBEYAN PTY LTD

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.

STULZ GMBH

Vertiv Group Corporation

Zella DC

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n868zd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment