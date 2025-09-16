Containerized Data Center Market Report 2025-2030 | Competitive Analysis of Key Players - AWS, Atos, Cannon, Cisco, Dell, Eaton, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, Rittal, Schneider, Vertiv

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Containerized Data Center Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The containerized data center market grew from USD 13.29 billion in 2024 to USD 16.11 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 21.55%, reaching USD 42.90 billion by 2030. This upward trend reflects heightened demand for modular data infrastructure as enterprises prioritize fast, efficient deployments and the ability to scale seamlessly across on-premises, remote, and edge locations.
The containerized data center market is transforming enterprise infrastructure, providing robust, portable, and modular solutions for organizations seeking operational agility and scalable digital resilience. This report equips senior leaders to evaluate emerging strategies, deployment models, and segment innovation while addressing evolving regulatory considerations.
Modular data center solutions are essential assets for agile, sustainable, and future-proofed digital infrastructure. Strategic adoption of containerized solutions enables enterprises to maintain resilience, operational control, and competitive edge in a continuously evolving digital landscape.
Market Snapshot: Containerized Data Center Market Growth Outlook
Scope & Segmentation
- Solution Components: Hardware (cooling systems, networking devices, power supply, racks, servers, storage systems); Services (consulting, deployment and integration, managed services, support and maintenance); Software (backup and recovery, container orchestration, management, security, virtualization).
- Container Type: 20-foot and 40-foot configurations supporting a range of site and capacity requirements.
- Cooling Technology: Air and liquid cooling solutions tailored to deployment density and thermal efficiency needs.
- Rack Count: Options accommodate up to 10 racks, 11-50 racks, and over 51 racks, ensuring suitability for various operational scales.
- Enterprise Size: Large organizations and small to medium-sized businesses adopt modular data centers for both customized and standardized needs.
- End User Industries: Automotive, banking and financial services, education and research, energy and utilities, healthcare (hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research labs), IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce.
- Company Profiles: Key vendors and service providers include Amazon Web Services, Atos, Cannon Technologies, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group, and others.
Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers
- Containerized data centers offer rapid deployment and standardized performance across remote, urban, or temporary sites, supporting digital transformation goals.
- The modular approach provides improved manageability, streamlined maintenance, and predictable scalability as organizational requirements evolve.
- Integration of advanced cooling methods and renewable energy sources aligns with sustainability mandates and lowers long-term operational costs.
- Deep cloud-native and edge computing integrations enable real-time workload scaling and reduced latency near data sources.
- Segmentation within hardware, service, software, and vertical applications allows tailored infrastructure strategies for each industry and operational scale.
- Key players are expanding innovation pipelines, offering consulting, implementation, and managed services for end-to-end solution delivery.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|197
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$42.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Rapid adoption of edge computing driving demand for modular containerized data centers
- Integration of liquid cooling technologies reshaping efficiency in containerized data centers
- Rising emphasis on sustainability fuels interest in green containerized data center solutions
- Expansion of modular hyperscale data center campuses through standardized container modules
- Growing deployment of AI-optimized containerized data centers to support high-performance workloads
- Increasing regulatory focus on data security accelerating secure containerized data center adoption
- Rising demand for edge computing solutions driving deployment of micro-containerized data centers at remote sites
- Integration of renewable energy systems in containerized data centers to reduce carbon footprint and operational costs
- Security challenges and solutions for securing containerized data center infrastructure against cyber threats
- Shift towards containerized data centers for disaster recovery and business continuity in high-risk zones
Market Insights
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis, 2024
- FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
- Competitive Analysis
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Atos SE
- Aurecon Group Pty. Ltd.
- Cannon Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Coromatic AB
- Datapod
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- DXN Limited
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. by Furukawa Group
- Genpower Australia Pty Ltd
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Nautilus Data Technologies.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- PRECISION METALS QUEANBEYAN PTY LTD
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.
- STULZ GMBH
- Vertiv Group Corporation
- Zella DC
- ZTE Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n868zd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment