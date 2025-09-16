Interim report Q3 2024/25

Roblon A/S reported increased revenue and earnings for the first nine months of 2024/25

Highlights

Consolidated revenue for Q1-Q3 2024/25 amounted to DKKm 182.3, against DKKm 177.4 in the year-earlier period. The Composite product group generated revenue growth, while the FOC product group’s revenue declined.

Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment (EBITDA) and before special items for Q1-Q3 2024/25 was DKKm 43.7 (DKKm 25.8)1 and operating profit (EBIT) before special items was DKKm 33.3 (DKKm 13.7).

Both revenue and earnings were realised at the upper end of the previously guided range for the first nine months of 2024/25. The improved earnings were due to a favourable product mix and realised productivity enhancements resulting from investments in production and ongoing optimisation of operations.

For Q1-Q3 2024/25, the Group posted a profit from continuing operations before tax of DKKm 28.7 (DKKm 12.9).

In Company Announcement no. 8 dated 24 July 2025, the Company stated that the divestment of Roblon’s US subsidiary had been completed. The effects of this on Roblon’s interim financial statements for the first nine months are as follows:

A loss of DKKm 33.1 was recognised in profit/loss from discontinued operations for the period, DKKm 5.4 of which related to advisory fees.

An accumulated translation reserve of DKKm -10.2 concerning the divested US subsidiary was reclassified from equity and recognised as a loss in profit/loss from discontinued operations for the period.

Roblon’s receivable from the divested US subsidiary was written down from approx. USDm 12.5 to USDm 5.2 and included in Roblon’s non-current receivable in the amount of DKKm 33.7 at 31 July 2025.

Roblon has retained ownership of one share with special dividend rights in the divested US subsidiary. The value of the share is recognised at DKKm 0 in Roblon’s balance sheet at 31 July 2025.

At 31 July 2025, consolidated equity was reduced to DKKm 176.6 and the solvency ratio was reduced by 3.4 percentage points to 71.6% due to the value adjustment of the US subsidiary following the divestment.

Roblon has no further liquidity obligations towards the divested US subsidiary.

Guidance for 2024/25

Management’s previously announced guidance was that the Company’s revenue and earnings for Q4 would be at a lower level than in Q4 2023/24. This guidance is maintained, based on the lower order book at 31 July 2025 compared with 31 July 2024.

Management maintains its most recent full-year guidance announced in Roblon’s interim report for H1 2024/25, although the guided ranges are narrowed as follows:

revenue in the range of DKKm 230-250 against the previously guided range of DKKm 220-250

operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment (EBITDA) and before special items in the range of DKKm 45-50 against the previously guided range of DKKm 40-50

operating profit (EBIT) before special items in the range of DKKm 31-36 against the previously guided range of DKKm 26-36





1 In the interim report, realised amounts for the previous year are stated in brackets.

Attachment